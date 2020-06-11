Huawei joins the system to trace COVID-19 contacts developed by Apple and Google. It will do so with its own API, which it has named “Contact Shield”. This will complete the devices that, like the Huawei P40 or Mate 30, lack the services and applications of Google.

The system developed by Apple and Google will be under the hood of the application selected by the Government of Spain, among many others, to trace potential COVID-19 contacts among citizens. The new API comes on board the latest update of the Huawei Mobile Services –or HMS– and will be compatible with her. These services, typical of Huawei, are the ones that the Chinese giant tries to get developers to independently support.

Tracking contacts, also on Huawei Mobile Services

This new API, released this week aboard the Huawei HMS Core in version 4.1.0.301, it is intended to “help minimize the spread of COVID-19”. The feature has not yet been publicly announced by the company. It does have, on the Huawei developer website, with references and explanation of its main parameters, as pointed out by XDA-developers.

Huawei states there that it “provides privacy-protected contact tracking services for users of Huawei devices.” Thus, the service will use Bluetooth LE to communicate with other nearby devices, exchanging “data with detected devices and recording contacts with anonymized user information”. This will be discarded after 14 days and can be removed simply by uninstalling the application.

Similar to the implementations of Apple and Google, Huawei claims that it will be decision of the users to activate this service or not. The most relevant point of this service is that it will not be limited to Huawei mobiles, but rather that Contact Shield “can interact with industry-leading solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic,” referring to Apple and Google systems.