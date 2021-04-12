Toyota’s new electric pickup debuts in shanghai 2021

The next April 19 during the motor show of Shanghai 2021 will debut the new and Toyota’s first 100% electric pickup, which has as a special ingredient that it is made in collaboration with Subaru.

This new Toyota pickup will arrive in the prototype phase 100 percent electric to the Chinese sample and will show some features different compared to the current one DNA of the brand’s design, although there are not many.

Between the distinctive signs there is a closed grill, as is typical in electric cars, a large bottom air intake, four beam led headlights and new design with a line for the day, a blue bar in the middle of the optical assembly and a blue logo on the hood.

Otherwise, their style are similar to those of the SUV of the current lineup of Toyota.

New Toyota electric SUV, preview

For now, no more information about this premiere is known beyond the electric pickup will be mounted on the platform e-TNGA so it will have the same size as the current one RAV4, (And perhaps the design?) In a vehicle that, thanks to its motorization, will have a longer wheelbase.

Subaru Evoltis EV developed with Toyota

Thanks to the modularity of the platform, the new electric van from Toyota may have front drive, rear or four wheel drive, one or two electric motors and battery packs with multiple autonomy ranges.

The new SUV electric of Toyota will be a global model to be built at the ZEV factory in Toyota in Japan.

Toyota’s new electric SUV, preview

Subaru will also launch this electric pickup but with the name of ‘Evoltis‘, you will use the same platform and the only thing that will change will be your particular design.

About the platform e-TNGA a crossover smaller, a sedan and even a minivan.

Subaru and Toyota develop electric pickup