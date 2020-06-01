The TF109 is the car with which Toyota said goodbye to eight years in F1

Teams like Mercedes and Ferrari will also contribute to the auction

All profits are earmarked for the Red Cross fight against covid-19

Toyota will donate its latest Formula 1 car, the TF109, to RM Sotheby’s for a large online auction to raise funds for the Red Cross against covid-19. The Japanese will offer the public the number 1 chassis of their eighth and last car, with which they competed in the Great Circus in the 2009 season with Jarno Trulli, Timo Glock and Kamui Kobayashi as official drivers.

The FIA ​​has organized, for June 22, a large auction through the RM Sotheby’s house to raise funds against the covid-19 for the Red Cross. The auctioned batch includes unique products from the Endurance World Championship and Formula 1.

Toyota TF109

Perhaps most striking is that Toyota donates the number 1 chassis of its latest F1 car, the TF109. Teams like Ferrari and Mercedes or legends like Damon Hill and Tom Kristensen have also contributed their bit. FIA President Jean Todt thanked all the drivers and teams who have contributed to this auction.

“Since the beginning of this health crisis, the FIA ​​and the entire motor sport community have committed ourselves to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives. Today we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity, I welcome this collaboration with RM Sotheby’s “, Todt highlighted on the FIA ​​website.

“I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions and donations. To ensure the success this auction deserves, I urge all fans to participate.“added the president.

In addition to the Toyota, these are the other products that are part of the auction:

The jumpsuit used and personally donated by Tom Kristensen, a nine-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with which he ran his last race in the 6 Hours of São Paulo in 2014. In that event he said goodbye to WEC with a podium. Damon Hill, Formula 1 World Champion in 1996, donated the racing helmet and jumpsuit he wore at the 1995 Australian GP, in which he won the last race contested on the Adelaide circuit. Ferrari has donated two other racing suits, one for each of its official drivers. The Scuderia has offered as a batch the Charles Leclerc jumpsuit that he wore at the 2019 Belgian GP, in which he won his first Formula 1 race. In addition, the jumpsuit Sebastian Vettel wore at the 2019 Singapore GP will also be up for auction, where both the German and Ferrari have so far won their last race in the Grand Circus. In addition, Italians also offer a test on their simulator. Finally, the world champions of Formula 1, Mercedes, have also contributed their bit. The silver arrows have donated two – one from each pilot – overalls and two pairs of gloves and boots signed by its two official pilots, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

