Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid ECOVan, the solution for companies and freelancers

ACD July 26, 2021

With professionals and companies in mind, Toyota has launched the Yaris Electric Hybrid ECOVan, a clean bet for everyday work.

The Toyota Yaris, in its hybrid version, is one of the least fuel-consuming city cars on the market. This is appreciated by the individual and now the self-employed can also enjoy it, the professional and the company.

The Japanese brand has just now presented a commercial version of the Yaris Electric Hybrid, with an eye toward becoming the best solution for urban transport and last-mile deliveries.

Externally, this Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid ECOVan shows very few aesthetic differences with the conventional touring variants, although inside, the changes are much greater.

Outwardly, the commercial version hardly has differences

Up to the B-pillar, the interior of the ECOVan is a conventional Yaris Hybrid. Looking out the rear side windows, you see that the car has no rear seats. With that, the resulting cargo space is 720 liters and 0.9 cubic meters, with a trunk 87 centimeters wide and just under 70 centimeters high, resulting in a load capacity of 430 kg.

Toyota has developed a wooden floor in the trunk that is covered with a rubber mat to prevent scratches. Four tie-down rings have been placed on the floor to tie the straps, and those who wish can have the rear side windows covered with vinyl.

Converting a Yaris to this ECOVan variant costs around 1,300 euros plus VAT and it can be made in two of the finishes in the Yaris Electric Hybrid range: Business Plus and Active Tech.

Aid to buy a car for self-employed workers

Both versions have standard equipment that includes elements such as the Toyota Safety Sense, Toyota’s suite of safety and driving assistance systems, Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen and connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, rain sensor, 15 ” alloy wheels, headlights fog lights or headlights with Intelligent High Beam Control (AHB), among others.

