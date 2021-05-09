Toyota Yaris Cross vs Ford Puma: the new SUV duel

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the latest additions to the small SUV segment. We face him in this duel with one of his direct rivals: the Ford Puma.

Ford Puma vs Toyota Yaris Cross

The segment of Small SUV does not stop growing in Europe. One of the important and outstanding novelties of the market is the Toyota yaris cross, a vehicle of the most interesting and complete whose competence is the widest and most varied. In this article we confront him with one of his direct rivals, the Ford Puma.

Toyota yaris cross

New Yaris crossToyota already accepts orders, although the first deliveries will be made to customers later this year. Its range initially includes some prices ranging between 24,350 and 30,300 euross (only with a 116 hp hybrid technology variant), while the Ford Puma is for sale with a price range that is between 21,034 and 31,657 euros, the latter rate corresponding to the 200 hp ST sports variant.

Toyota Yaris Cross vs Ford Puma: opposing design and style

The exterior design of both models It is one of the aspects in which each model makes its marked personality very clear. In the case of the Puma, its modern SUV version has a multitude of details and nuances compared to the small coupe-type vehicle of the years 1990-2000, such as the shapes and position of its headlights, the sporty rear area finished off with a spoiler and its elegant glass surfaces. In the case of the Yaris Cross, this model opts for flatter and straighter surfaces, with very marked and almost square-shaped wheel arches, a very vertical tailgate, front trapezoidal grille and plastic-coated rocker arms (or protection pieces) black, almost in the image and likeness of one of its “older brothers”, the RAV4.

Ford Puma

The Exterior dimensions of both models are almost similar, with 4.19 m in length for the Ford Puma and 4.18 m for the Yaris Cross. In the case of the wheelbase, the oval’s signature model outperforms its opponent by 2.59m versus 2.56m. In matters of space and in the absence of testing them in depth and measuring them with “tape and meter”, everything indicates that the rear habitability of the model of the Japanese brand is somewhat better than that of the vehicle of the North American brand, due, above all, to the pronounced pronunciation and A coupe-like drop from the rear of the roof of the Ford model, very attractive from the outside aesthetically, but which in practical terms will be less liked by the occupants of the rear seats.

However, in terms of carrying capacity in the trunk, It is the Ford model that wins the duel, with a load volume that starts at 456 liters (in the versions that are not micro-hybrids), compared to the 397 liters of the Japanese model (or even 327 liters for AWD-i all-wheel drive versions). To all this must be added the Puma Megabox, an 80-liter deep storage compartment installed under the boot floor in which you can place objects of various kinds, as well as having a practical plug to drain the water ( This large hole can be used, for example, to clean mud embedded in hiking boots or to clean utensils and belongings that you may have taken to the beach).

Toyota yaris cross

Originals abroad, each in their own way, our two opponents present certain similarities in the configuration and style of the interiors. Both models have points in common: large automatic gear lever “somewhat old-fashioned”, numerous buttons on the steering wheel, noticeable persistence of the knobs for the air conditioning and touch screen … which can be up to 8 inches in the Puma or even 9 inches in the Yaris Cross. Both models can also offer digital instrumentation behind the wheel, with a 7-inch screen in the Japanese brand vehicle and up to 12.3 inches in the Ford SUV.

Toyota Yaris Cross vs Ford Puma: mechanical versions

The mechanical range of both models is very different. In the case of Yaris Cross, Toyota It bets everything to the new evolution of its more than contrasted Self-recharging hybrid technology with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a maximum performance of the hybrid system of up to 116 hp. In view of the efficiency and minimal consumption of the Yaris utility, it is to be expected that the SUV Cross version will also offer remarkable levels of efficiency among its competitors, authentic figures worthy of the DGT ECO label, present in the entire range.

Ford Puma interior

In the case of Puma, your mechanical offer is much broader. Three motors are available gasoline with EcoBoost technology, all three-cylinder and supercharged by a turbocharger. The least powerful are 1.0 of 125 or 155 CV, while the most powerful corresponds to 1.5 ST 200 CV. On the other hand, a mechanic has recently been added diesel 1.5 EcoBlue 120 hp. It should also be mentioned that the two gasoline engines EcoBoost 1.0 125/150 hp are combined with a light hybridization system MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), which make them worthy of the environmental label ECHO.