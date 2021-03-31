Toyota Yaris Cross: airs of adventure for the Yaris

The pandemic took care of cancel the expected 2020 Geneva Motor Show in a key year for the automotive industry. There were dozens of news that awaited us there but the covid-19 cut our expectations at the root, delaying launches like the Toyota Yaris Cross. The raised variant of the Japanese compact I was going to see the light then, competing face to face against their rivals, who are not few. Months later they showed us the first images virtually and just a few weeks ago we were able to meet him in person: promises were kept. We are facing what, we hope, is a model of success for the Japanese firm. Its SUV-style bodywork, compact size, hybrid propulsion and the option to mount the 4×4 system, put it one step ahead of some competitors.

Toyota seems to have taken 2021 seriously, with new features throughout its range. They ended 2020 with the powerful and iconic Yaris GR, a street-approved rally car with which they barely meet production commitments due to high demand. They are also in full celebration of their most adventurous aspect, with the Land Cruiser 70th anniversary and the long-awaited special edition. However, the model from which they expect better commercial news is the new Toyota yaris cross. It will be built on the TNGA-B architecture of the Yaris itself but will be slightly higher, staying between it and the CH-R.

Will be available in trim levels Yaris Cross Adventure and Premiere Edition, available during the launch year and featuring leather upholstery and specific 18-inch wheels. We still do not have official prices but we know that it will be slightly above the Yaris, with which it differs quite aesthetically. The Yaris Cross has been injected doses of SUV on all four sides, but they have also taken the opportunity to present a Exclusive front, premium profile and more prominent rear. We are not talking, therefore, of a simple elevation of the body but of a differentiated body and to the taste of the European buyer. In the following gallery we will tell you all the differences and why this Yaris Cross fits us, part of the Car of the Year range in Europe.