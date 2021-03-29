Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure: photos and details

Toyota’s SUV range just welcomed the new Toyota Yaris Cross, a small crossover that becomes the smallest model of this type marketed by the Japanese manufacturer. We are talking about a direct rival for cars like the Ford Puma, the Hyundai Kona or the SEAT Arona, and for this reason Toyota today unveils two new finishes to make its new model more attractive: Premiere Edition and Adventure.

Yaris Cross: available in 4×2 and 4×4 version, although always with a 116 hp hybrid engine

Already on sale in different European markets, including Spanish, The Toyota Yaris Cross is now available in a new trim called Adventure. This finish underlines its condition of SUV on an aesthetic level, although it does not affect the technical section in any way, so does not improve the off-road capabilities of the Yaris Cross. Changes in the Adventure version focus on the use of new bumpers, as well as chrome roof rails and 18 “alloy wheels in gray and specific design.

In the case of Premiere Edition version, what we find is a special launch series that focuses its improvements on the equipment. It is a finish that takes as a starting point the new look of the Yaris Cross Adventure, but also add leather upholstered seats, 18 “wheels specific, duotone paint, electric boot lid with hands-free function, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9 “screen and Head-Up Display. This version will therefore become the top-of-the-range finish of the model, being now available for reservation and remaining on sale for the first 12 months of the model’s life.

If we look at the technical section, The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure will be available with a 116 hp 1.5 petrol hybrid engine, This mechanic can have front or all-wheel drive, the latter being a peculiar AWD-i system where the rear axle adds a second electric motor. The AWD-i system is also supported by improved electronics for driving off asphalt, with two operating programs (Trail and Snow). As the most interesting argument of the Yaris Cross we find a low consumption and homologated emissions, managing to be below 110 grams of CO2 even in its most equipped versions, which means saving the registration tax. To this, we must add that obtains the ECO label in all its variants.