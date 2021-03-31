Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure, more equipment and country style

Just a few weeks ago we were meeting the new Toyota yaris cross. It is a crossover model with compact dimensions, which is positioned as the access to the SUV range of the Japanese firm. Take the platform of the Yaris, although it is considerably more spacious. Of course, it uses a hybrid system for its propulsion.

There is still time for the new B-SUV roll through the streets, but Toyota continues to present important news regarding this model. We have recently learned that it will have a version called Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure, with a differentiated and more country appearance, as well as more equipment.





As is customary in these more adventurous styling versions, the Yaris Cross Adventure adds lower protections oversized on all four sides. In turn, it integrates chrome roof rails and some 18-inch specific alloy wheels and two-color finish. Nor is it missing the sporty detail of the contrasting black color, on the pillars, roof and mirror caps.

If we go to cabin, Adventure will feature piano black accents, black headlining, mixed-upholstery seats and a gold-tone accent line. There is no lack of leather trim for the steering wheel and transmission knob.

To all the above, it must be added that the Japanese company has announced the launch of a Edition Premiere Edition more equipped for our country, although the prices are still unknown.

This Premiere Edition version will be released for 12 months.

We do know that it will have specific equipmentsuch as 18-inch machined wheels (different from standard), leather upholstery and more equipment. Among other additions we can highlight the Head-Up Display, the two-tone body or the electric opening and closing boot.

We recall that the Toyota Yaris Cross will be powered by a 116 hp hybrid engine, with e-CVT automatic transmission and being able to choose between front-wheel drive or intelligent 4 × 4 AWD-i.

