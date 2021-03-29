Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure and Premiere Edition: first versions of the SUV

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a model that promises a lot. The arrival of the Japanese brand to one of the most popular and disputed segments, with a car that we could already meet in person. Now that everything is ready, two versions of this model are confirmed for launch. The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure and Premiere Edition they are the most attractive options for the small SUV in hybrid format, which has the new four-wheel drive.

The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure is intended to highlight your SUV condition and offer a country character. You will gain followers thanks to details such as the lower front protection or the rear bumper skid plate. It can also be distinguished from the rest by the chrome roof bars or by the 18 inch wheels in a dark gray finish and with a specific design for this version. The interior is also distinguished by black headlining, piano black trim and mixed upholstery for the seats.

On the other hand, the Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition is the launch special edition and it will be the most equipped of the range. It is based on the Adventure we talked about previously, but adds exterior details such as the two-tone bodywork or the 18-inch wheels machined with a specific design. Between your equipment There are also additions such as the exclusive leather upholstery, the boot lid with electric opening or the Head-Up Display. This version will be on sale only for the first 12 months of commercialization of the model.

As we already knew, the Yaris Cross sits on the brand’s GA-B platform, the same one used by the conventional Toyota Yaris. In this case, more appropriate dimensions are offered, in addition to a higher ground clearance and a higher driving position. It will also be the only hybrid model in its segment to offer all-wheel drive thanks to the brand’s AWD-i system with various driving modes. It will offer generous interior space and more practicality thanks to the Toyota Smart Cargo.

Technology will not be left behind, as it integrates the new generation of Toyota Smart Connect with its 9-inch touch screen, which has navigation and information in real time. Another novelty of the Yaris Cross is the advanced parking system Toyota Teammate, which uses the integrated 360º panoramic camera and guides the vehicle with precision without the driver having to manipulate the steering, the accelerator or the brake.

