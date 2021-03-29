Toyota yaris cross adventure 2022, the crossover becomes more robust

It was not more than six months since the Toyota Yaris Cross, a compact pickup derived from Yaris and with the look of a little girl RAV4, and the Japanese brand has already launched a variant that reinforces its more robust features with slight aesthetic changes.

This is what the new Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure looks like

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022

The new variant is called Adventure And it’s mounted on the same Yaris TNGA platform as the standard truck, but received a few exterior and interior cosmetic modifications to set it apart.

Thus the new Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure It features a new front bumper with a large air intake and a silver frame that gives it a similar stance to other SUVs from the brand, as well as silver roof rails and 18-inch wheels with a dark gray finish. On the back, it also debuts a new bumper with a silver trim that simulates a lower ‘skid’.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022

Inside of the variant Adventure there are also changes that, contrary to the path, bring out the more elegant side of Toyota yaris cross with piano black trim, sporty stance seats, a black roof and a ‘Warm Gold’ accent line that runs across the instrument panel and interior door trim.

For your presentation Toyota arranged a Premiere edition which is a limited production with leather upholstery, power liftgate, parking sensors, Head Up display, bright-toned alloy wheels, also 18-inch, and a body with a different colored roof for the Yaris Cross Adventure.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022

In mechanics there was no change for this hybrid vehicle so the same alignment is maintained in the Yaris cross adventure with the engine of 1.5 liter Atkinson cycle which together with a small electric motor give it 114 horsepower and also maintains the intelligent traction system that allows you to automatically change from 4×2 to 4×4, depending on the terrain conditions.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022

The sales of this edition will begin from September of this year in Europe. For now, it is not known if this variant will reach our region, but it does already started the production and marketing of the Toyota Corolla Cross in Brazil and the production of the Yaris Cross is planned, this variant will also soon catch up.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022

DATA

The dimensions of the Toyota yaris cross They are 4.18 meters long, 1.76 wide, 1.56 high and 2.56 between axles.

At the plant Sorocaba, Brazil, the Toyota corolla cross and right there, from 2024 will also begin to manufacture the Yaris Cross.

Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure 2022