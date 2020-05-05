The Toyota Yaris 2020 is a utility vehicle developed by the Japanese manufacturer. It is available with two gasoline engines and also as a hybrid. Its access version stands at 17,100 euros, although the existing discounts lower it to 12,900 euros.

The Yaris 2020 It is the fourth generation of the Japanese utility. The third had been in force since 2012, the year from which it has been renewed on a couple of occasions. The original model dates from 1999. In total, Toyota has sold more than four million units in Europe alone. According to the manufacturer, the new yaris It will take an important step towards being considered a ‘premium’ option within the segment, where it will therefore have one of its main rivals in the Volkswagen Polo. Others will be, for example, the new Renault Clio, Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

The new Toyota Yaris 2020 part of the platform TNGA-B, a base that has allowed the creation of a shorter car than its predecessor and that also has a greater wheelbase than this one. This platform could also be used, for example, to create a new vehicle that rivals the Seat Arona and company, but there is no official confirmation of this.

The Yaris family is completed by the Toyota Yaris Cross and the Toyota GR Yaris. The first is a B SUV; the second, a sports utility vehicle.

TOYOTA YARIS 2020: OUTDOOR

The design of the Toyota Yaris 2020 It responds to the ‘Big-Small’ philosophy of the Japanese brand, which refers to a contained size of the exterior and a large interior space. The length of the car is 3.94 meters, in such a way that it loses 5 millimeters compared to its predecessor. It also gains 5 centimeters in width and loses 4 in height, which provides a more sporty final image. For its part, the wheelbase gains 5 centimeters to 2.56 meters.

From the aesthetic point of view we find a front that changes substantially. In it, all the lines seem to point towards the grill, black. The hood provides muscle with the two protuberances it presents, while the fog lights are inside an angular structure. Above all, the black line that joins the optics stands out, which matches the roof of the same color in the two-tone units as the one used for the presentation of the car.

TOYOTA YARIS 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Toyota Yaris 2020 It has seats that are located 6 millimeters further back. It also changes the steering wheel, which lowers its inclination by six degrees. The result is a more dynamic driving position. The rest of the occupants of the car enjoy more space than in the previous Yaris, although Toyota has not yet specified this aspect.

The Japanese brand has wanted to create a minimalist interior that forces the driver to keep his eyes on the road. Some physical controls are maintained, such as those that control the air conditioning, although the main protagonist of the dashboard is a screen from which the infotainment system is operated.

TOYOTA YARIS 2020: MECHANICAL

The Toyota Yaris 2020 It offers gasoline mechanics, a 1.0-liter and a newly developed 1.5-liter. 60% of the third generation Yaris that have been sold are hybrids, a percentage that is expected to increase to 80% in the new one.

The 2020 Toyota Yaris hybrid engine, which has in its thermal part a 1.5-liter three-cylinder, is 20% more efficient and 15% more powerful than what we already know. It has new lithium batteries that offer more capacity and save weight. According to Toyota, this vehicle can run 80% of the time in zero emission mode on urban roads. On the other hand, it is ruled out that there will be a Yaris fully electric.

The new Toyota Yaris 2020 gains in rigidity thanks to the use of the platform TNGA-B. Longitudinal reinforcements have been added and high strength steel has been used in its construction.

As for the suspensions, in the rear a new torsion axle is added that is 140% stiffer, so softer shock absorbers have been fitted, which benefits the ride comfort.

The weight of the car is 20 kilos lighter than that of its predecessor, and a center of gravity 15 millimeters lower has been achieved thanks to the lower height at which the occupants’ engine, roof and hipline are located.

Later, a high-performance version of the Yaris. According to Matt Harrison, Toyota Executive Vice President Europe, “We have some ideas about a more aspirational version of the model. You will have information in the coming months.” In this way, everything seems to indicate that the Toyota Yaris GRMN will have a successor.

TOYOTA YARIS 2020: EQUIPMENT

Toyota The equipment of the new Yaris 2020. It is known that there will be a staggered offering with three or four trim levels, plus a plethora of customization options. It is confirmed that a new central airbag is included that protects the driver and co-pilot from colliding with each other in the event of an accident.

TOYOTA YARIS 2020: PRICES

The Toyota Yaris 2020 is available from 17,100 euros with a gasoline engine and from 21,850 euros with a hybrid configuration. Even so, the existing discounts can lower the amount to 12,900 and 13,900 euros respectively.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/05/2020 Toyota Yaris 2020 prices update. 12/11/2019 Toyota publishes the first moving images of the new Yaris 2020 .. 10/16/2019 We attended the static international presentation of the Toyota Yaris 2020 in Amsterdam.

