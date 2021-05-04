Toyota works on a sport-cut hydrogen combustion engine

By all it is known that Toyota It is one of the manufacturers that is most committed to hydrogen in the automotive industry. They have been working on this fuel for years and currently have a model that is powered by a fuel cell: the Toyota Mirai. However, it seems that they are not going to stay here and will continue to bet on this type of mobility in the future. In fact, they are already working on a hydrogen combustion engine that could be really interesting.

A priority objective of Toyota (and other manufacturers) is to achieve the carbon neutrality and that is why they are investigating all kinds of propulsion systems. Related to hydrogen, we already knew the fuel cell, which what it does is transform this element into electricity to power the batteries and drive the electric motor by emitting only water. In this case, it is use hydrogen the same way you use gasoline in a combustion engine to generate the energy needed to directly drive the vehicle’s wheels.

What is done, broadly speaking, is to modify the fuel supply and injection systems to use hydrogen. The result is that no CO2 emissions during use and that it is hardly contaminated by the combustion of small amounts of engine oil while driving. The main advantage is that in these hydrogen engines the combustion occurs at a higher rate than in gasoline and the response is very good.

Unlike the electric ones, it achieves sensations very similar to those that we are used to. by sound or vibrations, but always with a minimal environmental impact. That it has these characteristics has resulted in it being use for the first time in competition, specifically in a Toyota Corolla Sport that will compete in the Super Taikyu Series 2021 Powered by Hankook, in Japan. Not too many details have been given, but the engine used is a three-cylinder 1.6-liter, the same configuration as the Toyota GR Yaris.

As has happened other times, the intention is to test in the circuits and then improve this hydrogen combustion engine technology to take her to production cars.