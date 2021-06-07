Toyota will manufacture a new small SUV in Europe

Toyota has confirmed the manufacture in Europe of a new small car with technical genes shared with the current generation of the Yaris. Here you have all the data.

June 7, 2021 (09:45 CET)

Toyota’s new small SUV to be based on the Aygo X Prologue concept car

Strengthen its presence in the A car segment in Europe, that is, in small vehicles, this one of the main objectives of Toyota in its short and medium term strategy. The Japanese company has issued an official statement in which it has just confirm the manufacture of a new model for segment A in the factory that this manufacturer has in the Czech Republic (in the city of Kolin).

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic (TMMCZ) -The official name of the factory of the Japanese firm in the Central European country- will incorporate a second model, Besides the current (fourth) generation Yaris. This new model will be developed from a technical point of view under the GA-B architecture, the same sub-platform on which the Yaris has been built and the Yaris cross (and which in turn is an evolution or adaptation for small vehicles of the pthe global platform Toyota New Global Architecture – Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA in its acronym in English) -).

The new small car will base much of its design and style in the prototype presented last March: the Aygo X Prologue. If this information comes true, Toyota would confirm the production and marketing for Europe of a new contained size vehicle with certain aesthetic SUV / crossover airs.

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue in its side and rear view

The denomination of this promising and mysterious little Toyota vehicle for the moment it has not been made official, an announcement that will be made soon, according to the press release published by the Japanese company.

This new small car will be key for Toyota in its target of reaching sales of 1.5 million in Europe by 2025.

“We are convinced that This model will make an important contribution to Toyota’s European growth, and underlines our commitment to the region. It’s about a affordable brand entry point for segment A customers, and by sharing a platform with Yaris and Yaris Cross, you will help implement the economies of scale necessary for the production of small vehicles”, Has stated Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe (TME).