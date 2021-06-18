Toyota will maintain its commitment to thermal engines for several more years

To this day no one can doubt the Toyota’s commitment to the environment. The best proof is that the Japanese manufacturer has been offering its hybrid technology for years. It came to life with the first-generation Prius but, thanks to continuous improvements, it has gotten under the skin of the little Yaris. Now, touch bet on total electrification, although she, as she has already shown and we all expected, will follow her instinct and her own path.

We have seen this path in the time taken to shape the bZ4x, his first pure electric. If we compare their evolution with, for example, the Volkswagen Group we see that they have been more cautious. This “slowness”, which could be taken as bad, has its reason and is nothing more than the reduced market share that electric companies still have. For this reason, they will continue to bet on thermal, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engines.

Toyota to Offer Gasoline, Hybrid, Fuel Cell and Electric Vehicles in the Future

And you will wonder Why is Toyota as reluctant to launch “joint helmet” EVs as its rivals? Well, it all has to do with the pollution generated by these types of models. According to various sources, including Automotive News, the brand’s engineers are analyzing the life cycle of these electric models to find out what is the total volume of pollutant emissions released into the atmosphere.

What’s more, this situation also has another more commercial reading. In the words of Toyota’s chief technology officer, Masahiko Maeda, to Automotive News …

“Some people love battery electric vehicles, but others don’t see current technologies as convenient.” […] «In the end, what matters is what customers choose«

Therefore, against the drift that the sector is taking, Toyota will not end its heat engines. In fact, the firm has confirmed that, at least, until the year 2050, gasoline, diesel, hybrid and even hydrogen-powered engines will have to coexist. Beyond this date they do not venture to say what will happen, but they will be left with the best options. Of course, it has also confirmed that will continue to invest in their electric.

It remains to be seen how Toyota’s plans advance, but what seems certain is that it will not follow the path of Honda or General Motors. At the moment your hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology (PHEV) It keeps it at the top of the market. Let’s hope that the bull does not catch him and his rivals surpass it, although they are more aware of other things. How to be profitable, for example …

