Rob Leupen explains that the brand is late with its prototype

Anticipates a postponement of the start of the 2020-2021 super season

Rob Leupen, Vice President of Toyota Motosport GmbH, explained that the brand is long overdue with its hypercar project for the 2020-2021 WEC season. Delays in the delivery of materials due to the coronavirus do not facilitate the work of employees in the Cologne factory.

Toyota announced just a month ago that its hypercar was beginning the manufacturing phase. However, the coronavirus crisis has dramatically slowed Toyota’s operational activity in Cologne.

Due to the pandemic, the competition subsidiary of the Japanese giant has had to reduce its workforce in Germany to 50%. For now, none of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rob Leupen has commented that he hopes that the entry into force of the new WEC categories system will be delayed, in which the LMP1 will disappear and be replaced by the hypercar. For now, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 2019-2020 super season have been postponed to September.

“The impact is huge. From our point of view, a delay in the hypercar debut would not be bad because we would have more time to work on the project, but the problem is that the situation delays the delivery of materials: we do not know when the gearbox or some components of the monocoque will arrive, “he said in an interview with the Sportscar portal 365.

“This does not reduce the pressure at all. I have the impression that it will increase as we get closer to the start of next season, unless they are postponed which is very possible since Le Mans has been delayed to September, “he added.

Leupen has acknowledged that if the parts necessary to manufacture the hypercar do not arrive in the coming weeks, they will not be prepared for the inaugural round of 2020-2021: “If we do not have everything by the end of this month, we really won’t be ready for Silverstone. There is no advantage to anyone at the moment, quite the contrary. ”

On the positive side, Leupen explains that Toyota’s activity in Japan remains normal. Still, he hopes the arrival of the hypercar will actually be delayed due to the coronavirus.

“We are already very late and with the lack of delivery of materials everything has worsened. As I see it, everything will fall on the new season. The only positive thing is that in Japan they are not experiencing the same crisis as in Europe, so they can continue receiving their materials there, “said Leupen to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.