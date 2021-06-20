Toyota Unveils New 2022 Tundra in Response to Leaked First Photos

After the leak on the network of several images of the new Toyota Tundra, the Japanese brand has decided to publish the first official image of the sportiest variant of the future generation of its larger pick-up, the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 2022.

Although leaks are quite common today, Toyota has not been happy that the first images of the new generation of Toyota Tundra have been revealed ahead of time and has decided to react to this leak in a rather peculiar way and unusual.

Although many brands usually do absolutely nothing when the first images of a new model or variant are filtered, the truth is that many others counterattack by doing their best to remove such leaked material of the network. As a general rule, this is done in a friendly manner, but in some cases it goes to the point of using the argument of taking legal action if the material is not removed.

As we can see in the tweet inserted on these same lines, the North American division of Toyota has reacted in a very different way to the leak of the first full and naked images of the new generation of its full-size pick-up, the new Toyota Tundra 2022. Instead of allowing the person responsible for the leak to continue to monopolize visits and media attention, and that the photos continue to be shared, which are also quite blurry, Toyota has preferred to publish a first and clearer image of the model, which automatically downplays filtered photos.

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 2022

Both the aforementioned leaked images – which are also included in the upper gallery – as well as the first image published by Toyota, correspond to the sportiest-looking variant and off-road configuration of the range, the future Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 2022. This version has a specific bumper with the central area in black that continues the game of the grill, which mounts a black grille also specific for this version. We also find black rims and various protection elements on the underbody and on the wheel arches of this same color.

These first images reveal the definitive appearance of the new 2022 Tundra, although the truth is that we had already seen a fairly accurate recreation that greatly advanced the design of the model. This publication cannot be considered as your official presentation, which is still scheduled for later, so in a few months or weeks we will have the opportunity to see all the images and know all the data of the future Tundra 2022.