Toyota uncovers next-generation Aygo exterior styling

In a two-color tone, with large wheels and hexagonal shapes, the third generation of the Aygo takes shape before it finally goes into production.

The designers of the Toyota Aygo X Prologue are thrilled with their work.

Toyota has unveiled the exterior design of its new Aygo, for now with the mysterious nomenclature of the prototypes of the Japanese brand: X Prologue. Completely designed in the design center ED2In Nice, the art team that works there have shown their work.

The Aygo that will succeed the second generation of the urban, born in 2014, stands out for its new angles and a build that seems to grow from behind to grow, a bit ‘downhill’ towards the front of the car. This idea is underlined by the two-color tone, black and red, with which this creation has been endowed, at least in its presentation to the public.

Nothing has been told about the ‘guts’ of the utility when it goes into production, although it is not ruled out, due to the light aspect of the front, which will have at least a pure electric variant, if it does not declare itself an absolute militant of the new trend to batteries. Although Toyota has lagged behind on electrification, its realm for 25 years has been conventional hybrids, it has already announced a change. First with the Prius, which also happens to be plug-in, and shortly with the Fully electric mid-size SUV to be unveiled at the Shanghai Show next month.

Design “fun” and “naughty”

The new Aygo has a characteristic well pointed out by the designers: a marked intrepid character that moves it to leave the city, which is its main territory. Its huge wheels for the small size of the car They speak of that call from beyond the asphalt. “But with great agility to wander around,” say the parents of this sketch that will become a product with few changes.

As no more information about the future Aygo has been developed, we are left half contemplating, yes, the valuable architecture of the Toyota idea factory in Nice: the trend towards hexagonal shapes -from the fog lights to the tailgate frame-, the mixture of aggressive stripes that evolve towards calmer shapes, the luminous lines that add aesthetics to the functionality of the lights or the cameras that carry the rear-view mirrors outer sides.

“A fun design and a mischievous attitude.” With that idea, the ED2 team got to work to mold this little Aygo X Prologue, in the words of its president, Ian Cantabiano. “We discovered during the pandemic that many people living in urban areas also have a desire to go outside. We wanted to create a vehicle that could go anywhere and do anything“.

Designers have told creation experience. For example, they spoke to many people, diverse people from Berlin, from LGTBIQI collectives to DJs and fashion designers. “We talked about what they like, what they want to do in life and how they perceive the world. We do a lot of research, nothing to do with cars”, says Ken Billes, for whom “Actually, the further we get away from the topic of cars, the more interesting it becomes. Then we started designing the product to express those kinds of thoughts.”.

