Toyota Tundra: A leak has forced the firm to publish this image

Slowly Toyota is updating its vast portfolio of models. One of its latest novelties, which we already told you about, is the new generation of the mythical Land cruiser. But it will not be the only one in the remainder of the year, as they are finalizing the debut of one of their most successful models. We refer to pick up Tundra, one of the toughest rivals the Ford F-150 must compete against. The problem is that it seems that they have spoiled the party.

A few days ago, those responsible for Toyota USA published a teaser in which we could see a sneak peek of the new Toyota Tundra. In the photo you could not see much, but it was more than enough to understand that its design was going to change exponentially. So much so that without having all the details, we realized that it would look like a much more aggressive front than the current one. Now, due to a leak, they go one step further and publish this official photo.

The image of the new Toyota Tundra points directly to the Ford F-150 family

Some people don’t know how to keep a secret: https://t.co/fcEaeZhMmi #Tundra #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/xnhA3og0LB – Toyota USA (@Toyota) June 18, 2021

And we say thanks to a filtration, because thanks to several spy photographers and an oversight of the brand, we were already able to know part of its design. With such a situation, Toyota has not thought about it and has published this image to dismiss the rumors. Yes, the rest of technical and design details They are still kept under seven keys. Therefore, we can only speculate with the little data that we currently have.

All in all, we can see that their optics grow in size and edges. Now they are extended by the grille, the wheel arches and bumpers. But also, as we already saw in the teaser, we have LED floodlights horizontal on the grill or bumper. This element, in addition to growing, offers a more powerful presence, extending towards the lower area of ​​the bumper. In addition, instead of wearing the brand’s logo, it uses the word Toyota in the center.

The wheel arches are more marked and have the typical black plastic protection. This same tone also extends to the alloy wheels or side sills. Nor can we ignore that the height of the body, the hood or cargo bath is greater than in the model that is still for sale. This is so because we are facing the TRD Pro version, one of the sportiest of those that will be part of its range.

Talk about your mechanical offer, at the moment, it is not possible. By the lies of the network it is speculated that he will be able to mount a 3.5 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol block. It is also said that a hybrid will arrive although this section, for the moment, has not been confirmed either. We will have to wait a bit, because if everything goes according to plan, its official debut should take place before the third quarter of 2021. Its sale at the beginning of 2022, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Source – Toyota