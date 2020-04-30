He does it with Hino, a company with which he has previously collaborated

The autonomy of the truck is estimated to be about 600 kilometers

Toyota and Hino Motors are jointly developing a new hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck that is expected to have a range of about 600 kilometers.

The Japanese manufacturer Toyota and the signature Hino Motors They have signed a collaboration agreement that includes the development of a new high-tonnage hydrogen fuel cell truck. These types of vehicles, used for long-distance transport, require a fairly long range. The new model in mind will have about 600 kilometers.

One of the advantages that electric vehicles offer fuel cell It is the possibility of refueling its total capacity in just a few minutes, something that, at the moment, does not happen with those powered by batteries. The one of this motor is of lithium ion, while its hydrogen tank is of high pressure –70 MPa– and large capacity.

The highest energy density of hydrogen It makes the vehicles that use it to move more efficient, since they use the optimal motorization in order to respect the environment and to ensure what is necessary in terms of autonomy and cargo space.

The chassis of the new hydrogen truck of Toyota and Hino It has been specially designed with an optimal configuration for a vehicle with these characteristics, although work is still being done to reduce the weight of the package as much as possible.

This is not the first collaboration between the two entities, since they have helped each other in the development of fuel cell technology for more than 15 years. Already in 2003 the first tests of a bus powered by this type of technology were carried out.

.