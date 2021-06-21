Toyota supra fast and furious sold 2 billion

If it is true what they say that everything good has an end, that would explain why the Fast and the Furious movie saga lives on and more recently why one of the Toyota Supras used in the first two movies was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction, setting a new record in passing.

As you can see from the images, the Toyota Supra in the auction is the famous “10-second car” that Brian owes to Toretto in the first movie. Specifically, it was one of the units used for indoor and outdoor static shots, and not for the action scenes, which could be one of the reasons it survived.

Being one of the units for the aforementioned shots, this Toyota Supra keeps all the paint “decoration” that was seen in the movie and all the body kit bodywork that make you stand out wherever you are. As wolfish as it is iconic. Mechanically it is quite normal: it has the 3.0-liter single-turbo engine and four-speed automatic transmission.

The latter was not an impediment because The winning bid during the auction for this Toyota Supra was $ 550,000, just over 2,000 million Colombian pesos. For reference, the unit that was used in various action scenes, including the end of the race against the Charger, sold for just $ 185,000.

Toyota Supra Fast and Furious, Barrett Jackson