Toyota Spain and ACB join their paths in a strategic alliance

07/06/2021

On at 20:27 CEST

Sport.es

Toyota, a leading brand in the automotive world and that has been electrifying the market for almost 25 years, and the ACB, considered the best national basketball league in Europe, have joined their paths for the next season (2021-2022).

Toyota becomes an official sponsor of the ACB and all its competitions: Liga Endesa, Supercopa Endesa, Copa del Rey and Minicopa Endesa, of which it will also be an official vehicle. Toyota will have a presence online, on television and in the pavilions, in addition to bringing the best show to the fans with the best plays, the Top10 Toyota of each week.

Miguel Carsi, President and CEO of Toyota Spain, and Antonio Martín, President of the Association of Basketball Clubs (acb), have sealed the agreementor this Tuesday at an event held at the Toyota Spain headquarters in Alcobendas (Madrid).

New ‘family’ ACB

There, Miguel Carsi explained: “We are very happy to become part of the ACB family. We share common values ​​related to sport, like camaraderie and teamwork, and that is why we wanted to go hand in hand with the best basketball league in Europe, “he said.

“Sponsorship of the ACB is part of our strategy to support athletes and athletes, linked to Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship and to different federations and clubs, within our strategic pillar Mobility For All, mobility for all, inclusive mobility that allows us to overcome all barriers & rdquor ;.

For its part, Antonio Martín wanted to “thank Toyota Spain for its commitment to the ACB. He has believed in us and in joining the new direction that the acb is taking, and today we sealed a strategic union that will benefit us mutually. We are happy to be associated with a leading brand, which will undoubtedly help us to continue growing and continue the evolution of our competition. “

Common values

The agreement with ACB is part of Toyota’s commitment and support to sports, which is reflected through sponsorships to different sports specialties, federations and clubs.

Toyota believes in the values ​​transmitted by sport, values ​​such as camaraderie, teamwork, perseverance, perseverance, the overcoming, the solidarity and the respect to the contrary. And all of them are values ​​that have been part of Toyota’s DNA since its inception, shared 100% with acb.

As the values ​​of sport are key to Toyota, the company at a global level is The Olympic Partner (TOP), an Olympic partner, of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Toyota Spain transfers this support to the IOC and the IPC with sponsorship agreements with the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and the Spanish Paralympic Committee (CPE).

Sponsored by both committees sIn addition to that of Special Olympics, which works for the inclusion of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports practice, the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA), with the aim of promoting, encouraging and supporting the practice of grassroots and elite badminton, and DojoQuino, one of the largest judo schools in Spain, in addition to the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC).

And from now on, tAlso to the ACB, to have a presence and also support one of the most important sports in the world.