Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix airbag wiring problem



Toyota reported that there are nearly 280,000 Venza SUV models in the United States.

Photo: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Toyota is calling for overhaul 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because they have a wiring problem that can prevent the side airbags from inflating in the event of an accident.

The recall covers the Expires from the years 2009 to 2015. In the United States alone there are almost 280,000 vehicles of this type.

Documents released Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration mention that the air bag sensor wires in the driver’s side door can be damaged with regular use.

This condition could prevent the side and curtain airbags from deploying in the event of an accident.

The overhaul comes after Toyota received 31 reports and 56 warranty claims in the United States who reported the problem.

The company will inspect the cables and will replace them if necessary at no cost to the owners. The recall is expected to begin on May 31.

