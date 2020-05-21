It will be marketed from the second half of 2020

The brand announces an electric range of 65 kilometers

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 is the plug-in hybrid version of the Japanese SUV. Presented at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show, it promises 306 horsepower with an electric range of 65 kilometers. Its commercialization will begin during the second half of 2020.

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 It is the plug-in hybrid version of the fifth generation Toyota RAV4. The main differences are in the electrical network, since the rest of the vehicle is practically identical. Its release is expected for the second half of 2020.

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2021: EXTERIOR

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 has a slightly different front from the other versions thanks to the presence of a dark coating on the mesh of the grille. In addition, you can equip both 18 and 19 inch wheels.

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 offers upholstery in a sporty design, while seats are available with red accents. A nine-inch touchscreen is also offered in the center console.

The capacity of its trunk is 520 liters, a decrease of 60 compared to the other versions.

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2021: EQUIPMENT

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 It will be available in two trim levels: SE and XSE.

The SE equipment will be comparable to the XLE configuration of the non-plug-in hybrid plus the Convenience and Audio Plus packages, while the XSE line will offer exclusive 19-inch wheels.

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2021: MECHANICAL

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 shares a 176-horsepower 2.5-liter heat engine with the original model, although this time with a torque of 227 Newton meters. The intervention of two electric motors allows the total power of the model to be raised to 306 horses.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour of Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021 completes in 6.2 seconds.

The autonomy in electric mode of the plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota RAV4 is 65 kilometers. It can circulate without emitting a single gram of CO2 until reaching 135 kilometers / hour.

Toyota claims that this version of the SUV will emit on average less than 29 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2021: PRICES

Toyota has yet to confirm the marketing price of the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid 2021.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/21/2020 The Toyota Rav4 plug-in hybrid will be sold in Spain from the second half of 2020. 01/15/2020 Toyota confirms more technical data of the plug-in hybrid Rav4. 11/20/2019 Presentation at the Los Angeles Salon.

