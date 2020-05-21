It is the only one that was missing: after the Peugeot e-Expert, the Opel Vivaro-e and the Citroën ë-Jumpy, the PSA-Toyota quartet of electric vans is now completed with the new Toyota ProAce Electrica. An electric van that shares the engine, battery and most components with its sisters, with up to 330 km of autonomy and that will be manufactured at the Spanish PSA plant in Vigo (Galicia).

Toyota’s new electric van is the result of the agreement between the Japanese manufacturer and the French group, so we are talking about a van that shares the entire technical section with the PSA Group models and has only a few (and subtle) differences on an aesthetic level. . The main changes are in the front, with a differentiated grille and light signature. Inside, only the steering wheel changes, since the instrument panel or the buttons are also shared.

New electric Toyota ProAce.

We are therefore talking about a van with a 136 hp electric motor and 260 Nm of torque, Available almost instantaneously, capable of driving the electric ProAce up to 130 km / h speed (electronically limited).

The motor is powered by a lithium ion battery, which is offered in two different sizes. The 50 kWh battery offers 230 km of autonomy, while the 75 kWh battery approves a autonomy of 330 km, both figures under the WLTP protocol.

New electric Toyota ProAce.

The charging capacity varies depending on the chosen battery: the 50 kWh version can charge up to 1,275 kg, while the version with the largest and heaviest battery has a load capacity of 1,000 kilos. The cargo volume varies between 4.6 and 6.6 cubic meters depending on the body, of which there are three variants: Compact, Worker and Long Worker.

As for the recharging times, we find data identical to the other models. In alternating current and at 7.4 kW of power, the electric Toyota ProAce can be charged in 7 hours and 30 minutes (50 kWh battery) or in 11 hours and 20 minutes if it equips the 75 kWh battery.

With fast charge at 100 kW of power, the 50 kWh battery can recover 80 percent charge in 30 minutes, while the 75 kWh battery takes 45 minutes.

New electric Toyota ProAce.

A very important difference in favor of the Toyota is the warranty of its battery. The manufacturer will offer a 15 year warranty and up to 1 million km for the battery, guaranteeing 75% of the original capacity. As for the rest of the vehicle, Toyota offers a 5-year warranty and 200,000 kilometers.

The electric Toyota ProAce will hit the market in the second half of the year, and we don’t know its price at the moment. What we do know is that a passenger version will also arrive in early 2021 with capacity for 9 seats (8 passengers plus driver) associated with the larger capacity battery, in addition to the electric version of the Toyota ProAce City.

.