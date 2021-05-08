Toyota ProAce City debut 100% electric version

Toyota just introduced the 100% electric versions of your small vans, the Toyota ProAce City and the Toyota ProAce City Verso. The latter has recently passed through our hands, for the recording of a video and publication of an article explaining the benefits of vans over SUVs and family members – if you haven’t read it, you’re taking a long time. The electric version of the Toyota ProAce City boasts a range of up to 280 km according to the WLTP cycle, and its details we will tell you after the jump.

Before going into flour, yes, the Toyota ProAce City are twin sisters of the Opel Combo, Citroën Berlingo and Peugeot Rifter, whose 100% electric versions have already been presented. They are built on the same platform and leave the Citroën production facilities in Vigo. They don’t invent gunpowder, but very intelligently amortize the development of the PSA Group through this productive synergy. Visually, the only difference lies in a front with Toyota’s aesthetic codes, and a few interior details, such as steering wheel or logos.

Its battery is liquid-cooled, and can be charged up to 100 kW of power.

On a technical level, the Toyota ProAce City have a high-voltage battery with a capacity of 50 kWh. This battery is connected to a 136 hp electric motor, more than enough for the use that this van will receive. In fact, its 0 to 100 km / h is coded between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds, a figure more than correct. Although its speed is electronically limited to 135 km / h, it is capable of doing the 80 to 120 km / h in a minimum time of 8.9 seconds. Its autonomy according to the combined WLTP cycle is 260 km to 280 km.

The final range depends on the tire size or the version chosen, but in real life, it shouldn’t be a problem to exceed 200km on a single charge. Toyota assures that the interior space of the vans has not been compromised, and also that they have the same load capacity as its internal combustion counterparts: 800 kilos. Its on-board charger is 7 kW in one-phase alternating current, but optionally it can reach 11 kW in three-phase alternating current, reducing the charging time (0-80%) from 7.5 to 5 hours.

They can tow up to 750 kilos.

The Toyota ProAce City Electric are also compatible with fast recharge in direct current, reaching 80% charge in 30 minutes. Charging can be controlled from the MyT smartphone app and can be programmed to coincide with the most favorable pricing from our electricity marketer. At the equipment level, it is available in the same versions of the ProAce City cargo and ProAce City Verso passenger, with the only difference being a new digital instrumentation with 10-inch screen.

It will begin to be sold in France, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom during the latter part of the year. It will reach the rest of the European markets in a staggered manner throughout the year 2022.