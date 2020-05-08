Sold with two different body lengths

There are three variants aimed at the same number of customer types

The new Toyota Proace City 2020 is a vehicle that can have a professional or personal performance, that offers different engines both in Diesel and gasoline and that is sold in Spain from 12,500 euros.

The Toyota Proace City 2020 It is a van that the Japanese brand has developed from the hand of PSA, precisely the group responsible for their similar and at the same time rival models. These are the Citroën Berlingo, Opel Combo Life and Peugeot Rifter.

This model can boast of being the first Toyota that is manufactured in our country, specifically in the plant that the PSA Group has in Vigo. It is also marketed under the sub-brand Toyota Professional.

The Toyota Proace City 2020 offers three different versions. The so-called Van is for the transport of goods, the Combi for the transport of people and goods and the Verso for private use.

TOYOTA PROACE CITY 2020: OUTDOOR

Any of the three versions of the Toyota Proace City 2020 it is available with two different body lengths. The shortest measures 4.40 meters, while the longest goes up to 4.75. In the case of the version Verse There are four side doors –the sliding rear doors– and an access door to the boot.

The version Go It is a van with a cargo separator, one side door and two rear doors, regardless of the length of the body. This variant can carry 650 or 1,000 kilos of weight depending on whether it is a body or another.

The Proace City Combi It is a mixed vehicle with two side doors and a tailgate or a side door and a double glazed rear door depending on the finish.

TOYOTA PROACE CITY 2020: INTERIOR

The Toyota Proace City Verso It can have five or seven seats inside. The second option is exclusive to the long body version. This has a load capacity of 1,050 liters with the third row of seats folded down and between 209 and 322 with it enabled. For its part, the short version remains at 775 liters.

The version GoFor its part, it has the capacity to transport 650 or 1,000 kilos depending on the body chosen. At the front you can equip two or three seats.

The Toyota Proace City Combi features a foldable second row of seats at floor level. As with the Verso version, it can be ordered with seven seats.

TOYOTA PROACE CITY 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Toyota Proace City Verso offers two levels of equipment, which are the Activate and the Advance. The first includes elements such as rear parking aid sensors, 16-inch wheels and a multimedia system with an 8-inch screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Systems such as traffic signal recognition, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active speed programmer, warning of involuntary lane change and automatic change of high beams are also standard.

The finish Advance add items like led headlights, keyless access and start, wireless mobile phone charger, Head-Up Display, the panoramic roof or the navigation system. Also, the alloy wheels are different in design and 17 inches in size.

The finishes of the version Go are the GX and the VX. The first of them has a series of Hill Start Assist, Descent Control, plastic cargo area protector, climate control, individual passenger seat, tow ball pre-installation and emergency call. For its part, the VX adds cruise control with speed limiter, fog lamps, Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with 8-inch screen, mobile connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors and full wood paneling in the area of load. In addition, the single passenger seat is replaced by a double, for a total of three seats.

The Combi variant also offers the finishes GX and VX. The former offers double glazed tailgate, eight airbags, Hill Start Assist, Descent Control, climate control and Toyota Safety Sense. The VX, for its part, adds a second side door to access the passenger compartment, fog lamps, bumpers in body color, Toyota Touch 2 with 8-inch screen, mobile connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and parking sensors, among others. In addition, the double glazed rear door is replaced by a tailgate with a fixed window. Optionally it can include a third row of seats for a total of 7 seats.

TOYOTA PROACE CITY 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Toyota Proace City 2020 offers various diesel and gasoline options. The version Go it opts for diesel engines with 75, 100 and 130 horsepower, in any case with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Toyota Proace City Verso You can equip the gasoline engines of 100 and 130 horsepower with automatic transmission or the diesel of 130 horsepower. The latter can be associated with an automatic or manual change.

The variant BusFor its part, it will always be Diesel with options of 100 and 130 horsepower, the latter with the possibility of equipping an automatic transmission.

Toyota has confirmed that a fully electric version will be available later with both body lengths.

TOYOTA PROACE CITY 2020: PRICE

The Toyota Proace City 2020 is available in Spain from 12,500 euros for the Van version, from 13,262 for the Combi and from 18,500 for the Verso.

Toyota also offers the option of acquiring the Van and Combi versions through leasing from 120 or 130 euros per month respectively.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/08/2020 We attended the digital presentation of the new Toyota Proace City 2020.

