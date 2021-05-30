Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition, an elegant and sporty special version

The Toyota Prius is making its debut in the North American market. The 2022 range is here and brings, among other novelties, a very striking special edition. The new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition bursts onto the scene with the aim of giving the Japanese hybrid car a more elegant and sporty look.

Toyota is determined to boost sales of its iconic hybrid car in a market as important as the US. For this, the 2022 range of the Toyota Prius has been introduced. The offer has been adjusted and, among other novelties, a striking special edition has been incorporated that is characterized by giving the model of Japanese origin a more sporty as well as elegant image. Its about new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition.

The new Prius Nightshade sports a distinctive image, which, combined with full standard equipment and hybrid mechanics, makes for an attractive cocktail. In addition, it can equip Toyota’s AWD-i traction as we will see later. Let’s go into detail.

The design of the new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition



How is the Nightshade version of a conventional Prius? Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the particular “suit” with which it has been adorned. The black color is the great protagonist. The body is available in three colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Super White and Silver Metallic.

The chosen tonality is combined with a whole series of darkened or black painted elements. Headlight clusters, exterior mirror housings, door handles, shark fin antenna and rear spoiler. In addition, it fits some 17-inch alloy wheels with black inserts.

Leaving the exterior aside, if we venture into the interior of the new Prius Nightshade Edition

we will be surrounded by a warm and comfortable atmosphere. It equips electrically adjustable front seats, heated and upholstered in SofTex. It also boasts a heated multifunction steering wheel and a center console finished in semi-gloss black.

The new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition is characterized by an elegant and sporty image

The equipment of the new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition



Another of the determining keys of the new Prius Nightshade is its complete standard equipment. The equipment is really wide, both in terms of connectivity and safety and comfort. We list below the most outstanding equipment:

Toyota Star Safety with Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with Pre-Collision Pedestrian Detection, Cruise Control Adaptive, Cyclist Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beam, Road Marking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Smart Parking Assist JBL Sound System 7-inch Touch Screen Navigation System Android Auto , Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa 3-month full access trial subscription to SiriusXM One-year trial subscription to Toyota Safety ConnectUSB 2.0 connection with iPod connectivityTwo USB connections for charging mobile devicesWireless charger for compatible mobile phonesBluetoothRear view cameraAccess system and start-up keyless eu

The hybrid mechanics of the new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition

Regarding the mechanical section, this special edition of the Prius can be configured in both front-wheel drive versions and AWD-e all-wheel drive. At the heart of the vehicle is a hybrid system (HEV) in which a 1.8-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol engine is the main protagonist. All this is managed through a CVT type gearbox.

The 17-inch wheels of the new Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition

When will it hit the market? The commercial launch of the new Prius Nightshade Edition is set for next fall. Prices and other details will be announced as your arrival approaches the dealerships. Despite having lost ground compared to other models in the Toyota range, the truth is that the Prius can boast of continuing to be one of the best hybrid cars on the market.