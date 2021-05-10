Toyota prepares a propellant fueled by hydrogen | Motor

The future of the Corolla goes through hydrogen and Toyota is in the development phase of an innovative propellant.

In Toyota they have been launched for the incorporation of a version powered by compressed hydrogen, based on the engine of the GR Yaris. To test it, the Japanese factory will use it in several endurance races this year.

It is based on a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine.

The testing ground will be the Super Taikyu Series, which will be held in Japan, starting this month. Toyota with this measure plans extend the life of combustion engines by modifying the intake to use hydrogen instead of gas. This measure is part of Toyota’s plan to achieve a carbon-free, hydrogen-based mobility society.

To whet your appetite, the Japanese engineers have posted a video in which you can see how the engine will work. Its behavior hardly differs from that of a normal propeller.

Hydrogen engines do not emit CO2, although they still emit NOx

As can be clearly seen in the video, the process by which fuel enters the cylinders, is compressed and explodes is quite similar to that of a conventional engine. The most notable difference is that the explosion does not generate CO2. In the process it consumes a little oil and emits NOx. This evolution implies a great improvement over classic engines based on petroleum-derived fuels.

At the controls of the new competition Corolla will be the ORC ROOKIE Racing team. The starting gun will take place at the event that will be held between the 21st and 23rd of this month. At the 24-hour NAPAC Fuji Super TEC endurance event, its reliability and performance will begin to be tested. As a goal, in the not too distant future, to move it to the street and orient its production towards this element; clean, ecological and above all, almost infinite.

The test track will be a demanding endurance competition in Japan.

Toyota will put this new concept to the test in the demanding conditions of a motorsport competition, so it hopes to contribute to the achievement of a society based on sustainable mobility. According to Toyota Combustion in a hydrogen engine occurs at a faster rate than in a gasoline engine, improving its responsiveness.

The Japanese firm is not the only house that is experimenting in new, greener and high-performance concepts, Porsche is working to develop engines based on synthetic fuels.

This article was published in Autobild by Eduardo Caro.