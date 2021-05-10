Toyota patents a new V8 Biturbo gasoline engine What is it up to …?

Toyota Motor Corporation is the world’s largest car manufacturer. Its strategy to achieve such a position has not been as revolutionary as that of other rivals, but it has been more constant. Among the pillars to highlight we have the democratization of hybrid technology wave bet on the hydrogen battery. However, there is a but: trying so hard on both goals distracted her from another mission: create very sporty models.

This mission was reserved, almost exclusively, for its premium firm, Lexus. We have the proof in the family F that we met in the IS or GS models. The problem is that over the years and the requirement of emission regulations, its most powerful engines were declining. Until now, thanks to their engineering department they would already have the solution. We refer to the patent they have applied for for a new very powerful petrol block.

This new V8 Biturbo from Toyota could deliver more than 600 hp of power

The first time there was proof of this project was the September 3, 2020. So far it has been under study, being officially approved a couple of days ago. And you may wonder, what is good about this new gasoline engine? Well, neither more nor less than the number of cylinders and turbos that make it up. If you take a look at the documentation you will see that we are facing a Twin turbo V8 on top.

As a curiosity, to say that the patent also registers the possible variants that this motorization can present. First of all, what Losing two cylinders can become a V6. But it could go further, since the brand indicates that it could also take the form of a four or six-cylinder in-line. In addition, it can stop being a Biturbo, to fit a single turbocharger, although in this case the arrangement varies slightly.

Related article:

Lexus is already working on a new range of F Sport Performance models

Taking into account the large number of possibilities it offers, Toyota could use it in an endless number of models. In fact, it would be intended for take over from the 5.0-liter atmospheric-aspirated V8 block that currently uses the Lexus IS F. Not surprisingly, there will be two basic differences. The first in its displacement, as it is expected to be a 4.0 DOHC and the second in the gross yield, since it would be above the 600 hp.

We will have to wait for Toyota to go one step further and announce which model will debut this new mechanics. Rumors are already indicating that the new one will ride it Lexus LS F And that will also come to the next generation of the Land Cruiser. Hopefully the forecasts are fulfilled, because although ecology is necessary, it is fashionable and sells, passionate cars and engines will never go out of style. You don’t think …

Source – United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)