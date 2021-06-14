Toyota Mirai, new autonomy record for a hydrogen car

Enlarge

The Toyota Mirai has managed to travel more than 1,000 kilometers on a single hydrogen tank, thus breaking a world record.

It seems that electric cars have won the battle against hydrogen cars due to its lower acquisition cost and its better infrastructure (although still deficient).

However, the hydrogen car may have a couple of aces up his sleeve to slam the table and claim the throne of the most environmentally friendly car and win the favor of the public.

1,003 kilometers with a single refueling

One of them is the less recharging time required (in just five minutes you have a full tank) and the greatest autonomy. In this sense, Toyota has just announced the achievement of a new record for the distance traveled with a hydrogen tank using its Toyota Mirai, powered by an electric fuel cell.

The journey began on May 26, 2021, at 5:43 a.m., at a HYSETCO hydrogen filling station in Orly, France. After filling the trio of tanks with 5.6 kilos of hydrogen, the journey began and did not end until it traveled a whopping 1,003 kilometers with a single refueling.

To achieve this, Toyota used a team of four conductors to take the Mirai to the finish line. James Olden, a Toyota Motor Europe engineer, began the journey, led by Maxime Le Hir, Mirai Product Manager at Toyota France. The third driver behind the wheel was Marie Gadd, head of public relations for Toyota of France, who was replaced by Victorien Erussard, captain and founder of Energy Observer, the first boat to be equipped with a Toyota fuel cell.

Drivers adopted a “green driving” style, but without applying any special technique that no ordinary motorist could turn to. After the feat, the engineers calculated that the average consumption of the Toyota Mirai was 0.55 kg / 100 km.

The Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled on a single tank of any type of fuel is held by a Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI, which traveled 2,545 km on a diesel tank in 2011. The average consumption of that record attempt was 3 liters per 100 km.