Toyota Mirai 2021: a matter of time

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Toyota puts on sale, also for the private customer, the Second generation Toyota Mirai. If the first batch of this model does not sound normal to you, it was not available for private acquisition in Spain. This new Mirai, special for being one of the few cars powered by hydrogen, is still a kind of bet on the part of the Japanese firm. From the brand they talk about technology of the future, aware of the structural difficulty that has fuel cell technology in Europe and that resides in a fundamental detail: your refueling. Today there is only one high pressure hydrogenerator in Spain, it is located in Madrid and is for private use by the companies that have been part of its installation. That is to say, if today we launched ourselves to the purchase of a Toyota Mirai we would not have how to fill its tanks with the hydrogen necessary to circulate.

It would become a collector’s item that part of the 65,000 euros of the access finish, with the Toyota Spain discount on the table. Is about a cost that is difficult to bear by the population, except for some fan of innovation and the automotive sector. However, it is still a car very interesting for its propulsion concept based on the most abundant element of our planet and space: hydrogen. Until now, this new infinite fuel had remained in the rear, like an unattainable and unrealizable dream. With the presentation of the second generation of the Toyota Mirai, the paradigm changes, the firm trusts and bets on an alternative in which they are pioneers with a world production of 30,000 units.

The change between the previous model and the current one is palpable. This new Mirai is manufactured on the TNGA GA-L platform It also uses the Lexus LS and makes it a rear-wheel drive car. As with Toyota’s premium signature saloon, this hydrogen Mirai comes as equipped as any thermal-powered rival in the luxury or dealership segment. In addition, his driving philosophy does really comfortable and refined ride, something that we were able to verify during its official presentation in Madrid.