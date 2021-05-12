Toyota manages to stay afloat despite covid and plans to increase profits

Tokyo, May 12 (EFE) .- Toyota Motor has managed to overcome the impact of the pandemic and increase its net profit by 10.3% in its last fiscal year, which ended in March, and plans to increase it by 2.4% more in the year ongoing fiscal year as the sector recovers.

The Japanese carmaker posted a profit of 2.24 trillion yen (17 billion euros) in the twelve months to March 31, 2021, its fiscal year, thanks to lower costs and some recovery in sales in months. recent, as explained in its financial report published on Wednesday.

With regard to Toyota’s operating profit, it fell 8.4% to 2.19 million yen (16,650 million euros), and its sales turnover decreased by 8.9% year-on-year, to 27.21 million yen. yen (206,210 million euros).

Toyota sold 7,646,000 Toyota vehicles last year, marking a decline of 14.6% or 1.3 million units.

By region, Toyota’s revenues in Japan decreased by 9.1%, while the fall in North America was 10.8% and in Europe, 6.6%. Revenue for the Central America, South America, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East regions fell by 11.4%.

Sales combined with its luxury brand Lexus and other group firms were 9.92 million units, down 5.1%.

The automotive industry “saw its figures fall substantially” in 2020 in many regions “mainly due to the effects of the suspension of the activities of distributors around the world, with the exception of some areas such as China, where the impact of the pandemic it was reduced, “says the report.

Toyota’s profits had decreased by 14% between April and December due to the fall in marketing in the first half of the year, but in recent months “sales managed to exceed those of the previous fiscal year in many regions,” explained its financial director. , Kenta Kon, in presenting the data.

Kon highlighted the increase in the commercialization of its electric vehicles (VE or EV in English), from 12.3% year-on-year, to 2.15 million units, a sector they seek to promote.

“We are investing more resources than ever in decarbonization,” said the Japanese, who indicated that the group seeks to develop “production lines that meet the needs of each region,” a project that they must still substantially boost, he said.

Toyota expects to increase its sales of electric models by 29.9% to 2.8 million in the current fiscal year, with the goal of reaching 8 million by 2030, or around 80% of its sales, explained during the presentation its communications director, Jun Nagata.

The group foresees that in a decade 100% of its sales in Europe will be electric models and that they will represent 95% of its sales in Japan and 70% in North America by then.

With this vision and sales recovery prospects despite the uncertainty about the pandemic, Toyota expects its net profit to expand by 2.4%, to 2.3 trillion yen (17,430 million euros), in the fiscal year which will conclude in March 2022.

The automotive group estimates that its operating profit will increase by 13.8% year-on-year, to 2.5 trillion yen (18.94 billion euros), and that its sales revenue will grow 10.2%, to 30 trillion yen ( 227,290 million euros).

With regard to its vehicle sales, it expects them to increase 13.8% to 8.7 million units for Toyota models, and 6.3% to 10.5 million for the entire group.

These figures, which Toyota representatives defined as “conservative”, take into account factors such as the prolonged impact of the pandemic, which will continue to affect its production and supply, or the problems and cost of components that affect the sector for, for example , the development of batteries.

The manufacturer’s results appeared to be welcomed by its investors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, where Toyota shares closed 2.18% higher after being released before the end of trading.

(c) EFE Agency