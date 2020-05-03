Toyota has surprised by announcing the launch of a special edition of the Toyota GR Supra capable of reaching 0-100 in just 3.9 seconds.

Toyota is already fine-tuning details for the launch of the Toyota Supra RZ Horizon Blue, a special edition sports car based on the Supra 2021 and that it will be marketed in his native country.

The special edition of this car will also be limited, and its name responds precisely to the color of the body, as it stands out for its striking and vibrant blue tone.

The interior of the Supra Horizon Blue it has leather upholstery and alcantara in black tone, which is accompanied by blue stitching to the tone of the body, both in the seats and on the steering wheel of the car. The control panel is made up of an 8.8-inch touch screen that controls the infotainment system.

Without a doubt, the new Toyota It looks gorgeous and aesthetically stunning, however the car’s chassis also adds a few enhancements that increase stiffness and thereby improve cornering performance.

Mechanically it has an inline six-cylinder engine and 3.0-liter turbo of origin BMWIt will receive some updates from the Japanese brand to increase its power to 388 horsepower with 365 pound-feet of torque, which will be transferred to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles. at the wheel.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the new Toyota Supra RZ Horizon Blue It will be able to lower its acceleration from 0 to 100 in two thousandths, reaching this speed in just 3.9 seconds with a maximum speed electronically limited to only 250 kilometers per hour, although it will most likely be much higher without this. limiter.

Toyota It has not given details of how many units will be manufactured of the new Toyota ZR Supra Horizon Blue, however, the model is already available for its section in all dealerships in Japan.

