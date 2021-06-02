Toyota launches supra gr86 corolla cross tacoma trail edition

Today was quite a busy day for Toyota in the United States as the Japanese brand made a quadruple presentation of new models for that country that cover practically all tastes: two sports cars in the form of the Supra and GR86, the Corolla Cross for those who like compact SUVs and a pick-up for the wide market for this type of vehicle in that country.

Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition 2022

The latter is specifically the Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition, an update of this version that had been launched last year in the United States with a package of improvements focused on the off-road. For example, has a 2.8 cm higher suspension at the front and 1.2 cm at the rear, improving the angles inlet (34 °) and outlet (23.6 °).

The Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition starts from the double cab body version and also adds rear differential lock, lower guards and various aesthetic details to differentiate it. Mounts the 3.5-liter V6 engine with 278 horsepower, six-speed automatic transmission and the Toyota Sensing package. Its price will be announced later before it goes on sale in September.

Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition 2022

In addition to presenting the Toyota Corolla Cross for that market, initially with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and with a view to launching the hybrid next year, the next novelty is the Toyota GR Supra A91 CF-Edition, a special edition that will be limited to only 600 units once it begins to be available by next September.

Toyota GR Supra A91 CF-Edition

As with the Tacoma, the Toyota GR Supra A91 CF-Edition is something of an upgrade, this time over the 1,000-limited A91 that was introduced last year. Here the great novelty, as its name abbreviates it, is a series of carbon fiber additions such as the front splitter, side skirts and spoiler on the trunk lid. The 19-inch wheels can be finished in black or matte gray.

For the body you can choose between white and yellow and the interior combines leather with Alcantara and black and red colors, along with some touches of carbon fiber. Mechanically only available with the 382 horsepower inline six-cylinder three-liter turbo engine, active rear differential, Brembo brakes and a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association that includes a driving session with a professional driver.

Toyota GR Supra A91 CF-Edition

Finally, Toyota also showed the production version of the GR86 that is virtually unchanged compared to the version we saw last April that it was a prototype of the model intended for the Japanese market. The model destined for the United States will also be available in a base and Premium finish.

The big differences between these two versions of the Toyota GR86 lie in the 17-inch wheels with Michelin Primacy HP tires in the base and those of 18 inches with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 in the Premium, as well as the highest spoiler or the sound system with eight speakers in the top version.

Toyota GR86 2022

Mechanically we already knew that the 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine reaches 228 horsepower and can be coupled to a manual transmission or six-speed automatic, achieving 0 to 100 km / h in 6.1 seconds with the first and 6.6 seconds with the second.

The Toyota GR86 will be available in Track Red, Halo White, Neptune Blue and Steel Gray colors, and sales in the United States are expected to begin in the last quarter this year at a price that has not yet been confirmed.

Toyota GR86 2022