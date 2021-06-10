Toyota Land Cruiser: The king of the TT is updated without losing its essence

Just over a decade ago, SUVs were popular with the general public. It is true that their manners were not as sophisticated as they should be, but over the years they were polishing those small flaws. The problem is that SUVs crossed their path and, customer to customer, sales were stolen from them. Until now, that manufacturers are reacting and, as a result, creating and presenting new very valid proposals.

One of the most anticipated, due to its tradition and off-road qualities, is the Toyota Land Cruiser. The current generation (J200) of the legendary Japanese all-terrain vehicle had been on sale for many years. Since it hit the market in 2007, with a major update in 2015, a lot has changed. So many, like that to give shape to this new delivery (J300) they have had to “pull” a completely new platform. We tell you its secrets.

The image of the new Toyota Land Cruiser is modern while maintaining its retro style

First we will focus on the aesthetics that the renewed Toyota Land Cruiser looks like. As you can see, it combines straight and simple lines that are very reminiscent of the outgoing generation. However, all the elements of its bodywork are new. They stand out, above all, the treatment received by opticians front and rear. Thanks to the use of the Full LED technology can offer today’s performance in a retro-styled design.

According to the press release, the exterior of the new Land Cruiser is designed for off-road driving. This detail can be seen in the design of the bumpers or wheel arches. The generously sized front grille helps keep the style in line with the model’s aesthetic heritage. Nor can we ignore elements such as side footpegs waves alloy wheels exclusive design.

The new generation of Toyota Land Cruiser begins its official unveiling

Finally we have the rear. The same happens in this plane as with the front: the straight and simple lines They have taken over the gate, window or bumper. However, there is a difference. This time the optics leave the side of the body to “bite” also part of the gate. In addition, to reduce visual weight to the whole, the creative team has included in the gate center the logo of the brand and the word “Land Cruiser” in big.

The interior of the Land Cruiser is spacious, technological and simple …

Inside the new generation of Toyota Land Cruiser offers more news. First of all, because its design is fresher, more modern and simple. Plus, jump on the technology bandwagon with a display for 9-inch infotainment system with connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch is available as an option. All accompanied by a analog cockpit associated with a 7-inch display.

The technological endowment also improves with “trinkets” such as wireless charging for smartphone or 360º camera. But in addition, it has such exotic gadgets as fingerprint authentication system, ionizer for the air conditioning system or electrically adjustable steering wheel. Where there will be no surprises is in the habitability and trunk capacity. For now there are no official data, although maintains the generous seven seats of the current one.

Regarding security provision, the active driving aids they improve a lot. Now, the renewed Land Cruiser adds the latest evolution of the security system Toyota Safety Sense. Among the novelties that it adds we have the adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant or automatic high beams. In addition, it adds two new functions to the pre-collision system to recognize pedestrians and cyclists.

The TNGA-F base helps make the new Land Cruiser up to 200 kilos lighter than its predecessor

Finally, it is time to talk about the technical evolution experienced by the new iteration of the Toyota Land Cruiser. As we have mentioned on other occasions, the current one had lagged behind its competition in sections such as safety or CO2 emissions. To solve these and other problems, the Japanese firm has chosen to use a new platform. More specifically, the TNGA in its F version for large models.

Thanks to it, maintaining the same external dimensions as its predecessor, has reduced his weight by no less than 200 kilos. In addition, it has a more balanced weight distribution and a lower center of gravity. This will help you deliver more direct on-road driving dynamics. But they are not the only improvements, because we still have to add the renewed mechanical offer. Thanks to all of them, you will reduce your CO2 emissions by up to 10%.

Toyota’s 4 × 4 range test, because it is not only a hybrid brand

In the attached table you can take a look at the news. Finally, we will review the news it provides in terms of off-road driving aids. From the outset, it has the latest generation of Multi-Terrain Selec system with Deep, Snow and Auto modes. For its part, the most complete version adds an underbody camera. Nor can we ignore a adaptive variable suspension (AVS) or tracking control system.

Fuel Engine Traction Gearbox Power Maximum torque Fuel Engine Traction Gearbox Power Maximum torque Petrol 3.5 V6 Bi-Turbo Total to all four wheels Automatic Direct Shift-10AT 305 kW (415 HP) 650 Nm Diesel 3.5 V6 Bi-Turbo Total to all four wheels Automatic Direct Shift-10AT 227 kW (309 hp) 700 Nm

When will the new Land Cruiser hit the market?

And so far we can read, because this presentation, although global, has been local. This is because it has been focused on the customer of middle East. The arrival on the market of the new Land Cruiser is scheduled for this summer so it will not take long to have data related to our continent. Patience then …

Source – Toyota