Toyota land cruiser lc300 global launch

A massive front grille with U-shaped air intakes, sleeker light units, and a revamped rear area are lThe most obvious changes, at first glance, of the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, which reached world markets with profound changes in substance and form after 14 years of almost imperceptible variations.

Its measurements are the same as its predecessor, and even figures such as the entry angles (32 degrees) and exit angles (24 degrees) are practically identical. However, This new version was assembled on a new structure called GA-F, inaugurated by the Tundra pick-up and belonging to the brand’s universal TNGA platform, noted not only for its versatility, but also for offering greater torsional rigidity and lower weight. In fact, the LC300 is 200 kilos lighter than the current LC200, a lowering heavily influenced by its reduced center of gravity and improved weight distribution.

Toyota Land Cruiser J300, debuted the new generation

The two engine options – one gasoline and the other diesel – are another of the novelties of this model. First, 3.5-liter displacement V6 biturbo, generates more than 400 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque and the second, also a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, promises almost 310 horses and 700 Nm of torque, both mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LC300 was provided with new technologies with which, according to Toyota, they managed to reduce polluting gas emissions by up to 10 percent. They refer to the management of the engine, transmission, differential lock and vectoring system, all electronic and tied to seven driving modes to manipulate the mechanical train according to the need of the moment.

Due to its characteristics and prices, it will have as Natural competitors to Land Rover Defender 110, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, models from which, however, it departs by virtue of the independent chassis with which it was assembled, which provides it with one hundred percent off-road management, a quality that those, especially the Germans, do not possess.

Is new Toyota Land Cruiser will be launched in Colombia at the end of July and the first units are already in the country.

Data sheet

Engines: V6 biturbo 3.5 L petrol and V6 biturbo 3.3 L diesel

Power: 415 and 309 horses

Torque: 650 and 700 Nm

Gearbox: 10 automatic gears

Drive: 4×4 with low

With all the help

The new suspension is the product of Toyota’s experience in the Dakar rally, hence it includes a multi-terrain selector that identifies the type of ground on which it is rolling and adapts without the driver having to intervene, except for the Multi-Terrain Monitor, a graph that tells you – via a 12-inch central screen, and in real time – how you are behaving under the body while driving on difficult terrain. It was armed with all the active safety systems of the Toyota Safety Sense unit, in addition to 12 airbags (or seven, depending on equipment).

Figure

10.4 million units Land Cruiser has sold Toyota since its birth, in 170 countries around the world, especially the versatile 70 Series models.

Fact

The more aggressive vocation provided by its architecture and by the new powertrain allowed Toyota to offer for the first time this Land Cruiser with a more ‘aggressive’ variant, designed by the Gazoo Racing (GR) unit, which here translates into wheels. and black mirrors, a front with a honeycomb grille and sporty-cut interior trim.

Brief historical review in images

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ 1951-1956

The Toyota Land Cruiser BJ, present from 1951 to 1956, was offered with a convertible body and a hardtop version, station wagon type, or body chassis. He inaugurated the Land Cruiser saga.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 1967-1981

The 55 Series is part of the FJ 50 saga, which ran from 1967 to 1981. It offered a very spacious interior without compromising on the off-road benefits of its predecessors.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 1980-1990

The 1980 Series 60 arrived on the market with improvements in its interior equipment and was provided with wider tires due to the good response of its engine. It circulated until 1990.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 2007-2021

In 2007, Toyota unveiled the 200 Series Land Cruiser, the successor to the 100 Series models, built with a highly torsionally rigid independent chassis. It is the predecessor of the new LC300.