Toyota land cruiser lc300 dynamometer test and real power

The new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser, presented worldwide at the beginning of June and which will be launched in Colombia at the end of this month, debuts a V6 twin turbo engine to replace the previous V8 that the brand says is tuned to 409 horsepower power. But how many does he actually have? That’s what the Ekanoo Racing coach set out to find out.

With a unit fresh from the dealership, Ekanoo Racing rode a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 with the 3.3 liter twin turbo V6 gasoline engine at a dynamometer. The first “pass” was done without any type of preparation, while the second time they added an additive for octane (VP Octanium).

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 on dynamometer

It is important to clarify that manufacturers always declare the engine power to the crankshaft, without the transmission, while on the dynamometer you can measure the power to the wheels that in the end it is the one that matters because it is the one that is transferred to the floor and moves the vehicle.

After the first pass, the dynamometer indicated a maximum power to the wheels to 370-horsepower Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, up to 377 horsepower on the second run after using the mentioned additive. In other words, taking into account the loss that occurs between the crankshaft and the wheels, the power is practically as expected.

On the other hand, special mention should be made for the soundproofing of the cabin. As seen in the last shot from inside the Land Cruiser LC300, there is practically no noise from the engine which is a huge advantage in terms of comfort.

Toyota Land Cruiser J300, debuted the new generation