Toyota land cruiser j300: new generation new life for the all-time off-roader

After multiple leaks and teasers, Toyota finally introduced the new generation, J300, for your SUV Land cruiser that for a decade he had not changed his family and that now he received a total ‘tumble’ but maintaining his lineage as a 4×4 ‘thoroughbred’, robust and resistant. Here are its main keys.

This is what the new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 looks like

There was no change in proportions

All measurements of the new Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 they were maintained for the new generation, including their entry and exit angles and in the length between axles. Thus, the 300 series of this off-roader was left with a length of 4.99 meters long, 1.98 wide and a wheelbase of 2.85. He was left with an approach angle of 32 degrees and a departure angle of 24 degrees. Same as the J200 family.

Aesthetics that divides but focused on the off-road world

There was a tumble on the drawing tables of Toyota to conceive the appearance of the new Land cruiser and its new appearance appealed to ‘cubism’ in all its corners, on the hood and wheel arches and to modernity in the treatment of its specific front.

Precisely, in this view the protagonists are the led lights oversized that extend from the grill and frame the thick chrome blades that adorn the main air inlet.

This treatment gives the impression that the 4×4 is wider and combines with the new style with which it was wanted to reinforce the off-road lifestyle.

In fact, much of the design was chosen to give the machine the most maneuverability. new Toyota Land Cruiser off road. An example of this is in the bumpers that were made so that they do not interfere with the 4×4 maneuvers and even the lights position It was given to try to prevent lenses from breaking under the same situation.

More refined and technological cockpit, but with buttons

Changes to the interior were also intended to make life on board easier. Thus, the new Toyota Land Cruiser J300 has multiple large and thick buttons with which to manipulate the various operating modes, including bass, and driving assistance systems both on asphalt and in ‘off-road’ situations, making their use intuitive.

Not even the touch technology it was left for the large infotainment screen, which also has physical dials for manipulation, and digital was hardly relegated to a small information screen between the two gauges.

The elegance is on account of the new seats sporty cut, heating and leather, the best materials and decorative elements, an inductive charger for phones and a JBL sound system.

Complete security systems

Toyota included for this new generation of the Land cruiser your active safety package Toyota Safety Sense, which adds traction control, stability control, ascent and descent assistants, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and more, plus two important safety features. Vehicle detection in approximation and pedestrians and cyclists, to move both ways at intersections, with intervention in the event of a probable accident.

Evolution of the ‘ladder type’ chassis

One of the great novelties of the new Toyota Land Cruiser is in the 4×4 structure which kept its robust and resistant architecture in ‘off road’ mode but is now much more comfortable for different driving situations.

So the brand kept the essence of this 4×4 truck but to this chassis adapted the GA-F platform, which is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which gave it a lower weight that was reduced by 200 kilos, greater rigidity and with a lower center of gravity.

To certify its evolution, Toyota delivered the new Land Cruiser to pilots of the Dakar rally for them to test it and confirm that it could compete on and off the road. With these tests the performance of the suspension was also improved, it was given more articulation to the wheels and a more efficient traction system that improves grip of the truck on the road.

Mechanical V6 biturbo gasoline and diesel

The new Toyota Land Cruiser features V6 biturbo engines with two power ranges. The first is a 3.5-liter V6 that runs on gasoline and produces 409 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The second is a 3.3-liter V6 that runs on diesel and generates 304 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

Both are coupled to a 10 speed automatic transmission lighter and with which Toyota says that CO2 emissions will be 10% minor compared to the previous model.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series will be launched in all international markets in a couple of months and their prices.

