Toyota land cruiser j300 already in colombia spy photos

After a long campaign of expectation thanks to spy images and leaked information that seemed to arrive more and more often, at the beginning of the month the new generation of Toyota Land Cruiser was presented worldwide. And now, Thanks to some spy images at the local level, we know that this truck is already in Colombia.

The images, which came to us via WhatsApp and which were taken in what would appear to be a dealership of the brand in Bogotá by the administrators of the Toyobroz page, dedicated to the passion for Toyota trucks, confirm that the importer is getting ready to have this new model available in our country as soon as possible.

Toyota Land Cruiser J300, photo: Toyobroz

However, due to the nature of this premature information, we could only officially confirm that the launch in Colombia of the new Toyota Land Cruiser J300 is planned for the end of July, but we do not have more information on the versions that will be marketed or the prices that they may have.

In other words, we can only speculate and in that sense, taking into account that the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 is offered in Colombia in its gasoline and diesel engines, we could expect the same for this new generation. Remember that replacing the gasoline V8 came a 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 with 409 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque, while the turbodiesel is also a 3.3-liter V6 unit with 304 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Regarding the price, speculation is even freer, but if we take into account that according to the price list valid for this month of June, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 petrol has a price of 397.4 million and the diesel of 408.4 million, That the new generation is around 450 million does not sound so crazy. At the end of the day, it has a new platform and a significant dose of technological advances that you can read in our presentation article.

As we have more information we will share it.

