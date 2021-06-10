Toyota Land Cruiser 2021: with 204 hp, better in 4×4 and more equipped

The latest revision of the Toyota Land Cruiser is officially on sale in Spain, and therefore we already know in detail what the new range of the Land Cruiser 2021 and the new features. We are talking about improvements that focus on the equipment and propulsion system section, the most important of which is the arrival of the new 204 hp diesel engine and a new manually lockable rear differential.

The new Land Cruiser 2021 is already on sale from 41,200 euros

Toyota’s quintessential 4×4 is updated in its version for the European market. We are therefore facing a redesign that is not too deep, but that does allow the Land Cruiser to update its exterior image. The main modifications are found in the headlights and taillights., equipped with LED technology for some functions, as well as the availability of new glossy black finishes and 17 “wheels.

In equipment, the main change is in the multimedia system, an infotainment team that has a new 8 “touchscreen LCD. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This interface further improvement in design and performance, offering a better user experience. In terms of assistance, this update adds new functions to the adaptive cruise control and the pre-collision system.

But the big news is undoubtedly the new 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, an engine with 204 hp maximum power between 3,000 and 3,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 500 Nm between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm. This supposes an improvement of 27 hp and 50 Nm over the previous engine. The gearbox available, depending on the version, can be manual with 6 relations or automatic by torque converter with the same number of relations.

But there is more then VX and VXL versions debut a new manual locking rear differentialAn important first for anyone looking for a better off-road experience. This change assumes that the Torsen differential for the rear axle will only be installed on Limited versions, more focused on road use.

Already on sale in Spain, the Toyota Land Cruiser 2021 has a starting price from 41,200 euros in a 3-door version, 43,300 euros for a 5-door body. Although there is also the possibility of benefiting from a financing plan for 487 or 512 euros per month respectively.