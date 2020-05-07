Toyota announced the donation of resources to provide food to medical personnel and hospital workers who provide care of COVID-19

Toyota seeks to continue supporting all those who have been affected by the pandemic of COVID-19 around the world, in addition to showing thanks and respect for health professionals who face the battle against the pandemic every day.

That is why Toyota of Mexico adds to “Let’s support our heroes”, A campaign designed to meet the food needs of medical personnel and workers in a public hospital fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, during the months of May and June.

It should be noted that the project originated without profit, and was created by Mexican citizens with the aim of attending to the feeding needs healthy medical staff and public hospital workers. At the same time, an effort is being made to reactivate the economy of some businesses dedicated to preparing food, which as a result of social distancing have suffered effects on their income.

According to the Automotive Vision portal, supporting in this way, the generation of a virtuous circle with a positive impact on local economies and, of course, the personnel facing the front line of the pandemic in our country will be reinforced: the personnel doctor. In the meantime Toyota keep inviting you to stay home to avoid new coronavirus infections.

Toyota of Mexico and its network of distributors made the decision to support this cause that seeks a positive and expansive impact in a situation that few take into account, such as the decrease or the few healthy eating options for medical personnel.

Toyota will be donated the equivalent of food required during the months of May and June, which according to the health authorities will be the most challenging months for Mexico in terms of contingency care for COVID-19.

In addition, Toyota will transfer daily the food from the restaurants that are part of this project to the beneficiary hospital.

But that’s not all, because Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Mexico, through the plants located in Guanajuato and Baja California, has joined the recognition of the health personnel of Mexico and will donate medical protection materials, such as masks, face masks, gloves, protective glasses, surgical gowns and antibacterial gel, among others.

