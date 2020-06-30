Toyota’s campaign, Lead The Charge, was created by The & Partnership agency for the United Kingdom

In production matters, the firm Radioaktive Film was in charge of filming the cars

For the last scene shown from the shoot, the intention seems to be to imitate the automaker’s logo

While the art of advertising is often multi-sensory, especially when it comes to a traditional TV campaign, it still relies heavily on the sense of sight. It is logical, considering that it really is the main source of stimuli that consumers use on a daily basis. In this sense, it is also the most effective channel to capture and retain your attention for a marketing strategy. And some strategies are quite eye-catching.

This introduction is relevant in the wake of Toyota’s new campaign. The automaker wants to promote its new line of hybrid cars, as part of its push for a less dependent future on combustion engines. However, the company is well aware of some of the prejudice and ideas that surround these vehicles. So he concluded that he really needed to capture the attention of consumers to sell.

But the most interesting thing is that the campaign is betting heavily on visuals in order to attract the attention of consumers. Throughout the spot, use a mirror effect to duplicate what’s on a part of the screen. In this way, you are not only constantly seeing a perfectly symmetrical image. It also gives rise to a series of movements and colors that, despite the simplicity of the trick, allow for an almost hypnotizing feeling.

Simple tricks for a colorful campaign

Toyota Activation is just the latest show that it doesn’t really take much to create something visually stunning. BLANC, for Pride Day, created a simple algorithm with which it captured offensive messages against the LGBT + community and turned them into virtual flowers. Twitter is always limited to the fact that its users promote its site. Sometimes a filter is more than enough to have an impact, according to d expósito & Partners.

In this sense, it is important for brands to remember what are the main objectives of an advertising campaign. First of all, of course, get a commercial message across to consumers. Second, to ensure that such communication ends up benefiting the brand in one way or another, either by promoting the purchase of a good or service, or by crediting its reputation. And perhaps most importantly, capture and hold your attention for as long as necessary.

Many companies have slowly improved the quality of each new campaign, something that is very positive for the industry. In the end, better ads mean more valuable interaction with the audience. But there are also times when your efforts really don’t have a very adequate return on investment. It is crucial that each initiative has a clear benefit. And most importantly, remember that even the simplest tricks can be remarkably helpful.

Other simple tools to improve advertising

Outside of visual impact, there are other ways a campaign can be simple and yet very effective in making an impact in the industry. For example, Lush only created a small soap to help people wash their hands based on official recommendations for the pandemic. For Pride Month, Skittles helped the public show their support for the LGBT + community with simple letters. And AMC aims to interact with people using only QR codes.

There are other simple strategies that companies can apply for an advertising campaign and have a high return on investment. Keap notes that promotional content on mobile not only has a very good engagement rate, but can also be quite cheap, compared to other channels. Target Public notes that promotions are effective and inexpensive. And Educba affirms the positive effect that emotions can have on the public.

