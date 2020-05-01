Toyota’s new hypercar will make its first tests in October, as confirmed by the team’s technical director, Pascal Vasselon.

The program has been slightly delayed by the coronavirus, but with the Le Mans 24 Hours postponed to September and the debut of these cars to the new year, rather than September, it can be said that for practical purposes they go ahead.

Although the Cologne-based Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe – which until a couple of months ago was Toyota Motorsport – is currently closed, it is expected to be able to resume the activity soon and for sure, the technicians will come up with new ideas to do. more effective the car.

“Our hypercar program is divided into two parts: the legal road car and the competition car. For the races we had planned to start the tests in July, but obviously the situation we are experiencing has not allowed it. But the fact that the The first races with these cars are not until March 2021, it leaves us a good margin of time to work. We will have the first track tests in OctoberVasselon points out.

The Japanese brand, according to the technical director, looks favorably on the arrival of the LMDh, the common category with IMSA scheduled for 2022. We do not have a car in this category planned because we want to offer a chassis and a truly racing car of our own , but we understand that to other builders the idea may seem interesting. We are going to welcome them with enthusiasm, “he says, undoubtedly because at the moment it is the only official brand present in the World Cup and this, despite the fact that the established handicaps that make the Rebellions are tough rivals, is not the same as running against three, four or five great builders.

Vasselon did not want to anticipate the future in the competition beyond hypercar, despite the fact that the Automobile Club de l’Ouest is already studying different possibilities for 2025 with the use of alternative energy.

“Toyota is a car builder and has extensive experience in hybrid engines, where it has always been at the forefront, anticipating the technologies that are being introduced to the market. Today, hybrid technology prevails over fully thermal engines. The future? You will see. There is a lot of talk about electric cars, but hydrogen is an interesting possibility and Toyota already offers a street car with this technology, the Mirai. ”

.