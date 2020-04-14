This is one of the brand’s actions to fight the pandemic

A significant number of corporate fleet vehicles have also been transferred to the emergency services

Toyota produces a part that allows you to open the doors without using your hands, which reduces the chances of getting coronavirus, especially in the places with the highest risk.

Toyota is one of the manufacturers that currently carries out different actions to try to stop the pandemic of coronavirus. The disease is transmitted in a very simple way, something that requires extreme precautions in terms of hygiene. One of the main recommendations of the authorities is to wash your hands regularly. However, the stress experienced today in places like hospitals prevents it in many situations. Any time someone is in a hurry can lead, for example, to opening a door whose knob is infected totally unprotected. How to minimize risks? For example, with one of the pieces that Toyota currently produces and that is used for certain types of openers.

It is an addition to the knob that creates a kind of secondary handle that allows the forearm to be placed in such a way that it allows opening without using your hand. Obviously, someone is less likely to have their forearm exposed than their hand.

European plants of Toyota have put their resources at the disposal of the manufacture of sanitary elements such as these openers or face shields. And all this without forgetting the transfer of vehicles from its corporate fleet to different public and private entities to facilitate the transport of the different emergency services.

Among the items donated by the Japanese brand are masks, safety glasses, shoe covers, gloves and other protective materials. They also offer auto repair services to healthcare professionals or forklifts and warehouse or parking space have been lent.

