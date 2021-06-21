Toyota hilux video in which they drop the pickup from 3,000 meters above sea level

It is not the first time that he undergoes the Toyota hilux to an extreme test. Already the Top Gear program had dropped her from a height of 61 meters and revealed how the robust pickup managed survive the impact and was able to start without problem. But now the bar for these eccentric tests has been raised much higher.

WhistlinDiesel, a Youtube channel, led on helicopter to the pick up to a height of more than 3,000 meters and wanted to test whether after the crash the Toyota Hilux showed any ‘signs of life’.

The video, which can be seen below and which includes a camera that was on board, shows the entire process carried out from the mooring of the pick up and two ‘throws’ who suffered the Hilux.

.

The first of them from an initial height of 152 meters from where the pickup falls head-on and ends folding in half and is destroyed.

Toyota Hilux dropped from 3,000 meters

And as if that was not enough, in the second, they collect what is left of this Hilux and they take it to the 3,048 meters to launch it once more.

In this second fall, lasting 29 seconds, the pick up ‘lands’ on its wheels but the force of the impact ends up destroying it as if a steamroller it would have run over him.

Obviously, after this unworthy treatment, the vehicle gave no sign of life.

Recommendation: the first 4 minutes can be skipped. From there the action begins.