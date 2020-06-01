The eighth generation is updated with a new 2.8-liter engine

It also receives a new suspension and aesthetic and technological touch-ups

The Toyota Hilux 2020 is the pick-up of the Japanese brand. The eighth generation will receive an update that will be presented in the coming days. You will receive a new 2.8-liter turbo engine that will exceed the 150 horsepower of the previous one, although its benefits have not yet transcended. Fernando Alonso has already had the opportunity to test it.

The Hilux 2020 is a mid-cycle upgrade to the eighth generation Toyota Hilux, which originally debuted in 2015. It will feature mechanical improvements, new suspension, and also a twist on its design and technology. The history of the model dates back to 1958 and accumulates more than 20 million units sold in more than 150 countries. Its main rivals are the Ford F-150 and the Mitsubishi L200.

At SoyMotor.com we tested the eighth generation in its double cab hardtop configuration, in 2019.

Fernando Alonso tested a pre-production unit at the end of 2019, when he was training for the 2020 Dakar Rally. “The Hilux is an icon,” said the Asturian. “I’ve always been a fan of this car. The appearance of the new Hilux is spectacular. It was nice to test it in a difficult environment, on a rally stage, and push it to the limit. The new 2.8-liter engine performs very well and the feeling The new suspension is very good. It is a comfortable car, also when it goes to the limit. I think the new Hilux can be invincible. ”

TOYOTA HILUX 2020: OUTDOOR

The Toyota Hilux 2020 has only transcended in camouflage decoration, although the brand has already announced that it will have a completely revised suspension.

TOYOTA HILUX 2020: INTERIOR

Images of the interior of the 2020 Toyota Hilux have not yet been released.

TOYOTA HILUX 2020: MECHANICAL

The 2020 Toyota Hilux equips a new 2.8-liter turbo engine that will be more powerful than the current offer, which is a 150-horsepower 2.4-liter. Its exact benefits have not yet been disclosed.

TOYOTA HILUX 2020: PRICES

The price of the Toyota Hilux 2020 has not yet transpired, although the eighth generation started so far from 28,195 in its commercial variant and from 31,468 in the case of registering as a tourism.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/01/2020 Fernando Alonso teaser testing the 2020 update. 10/19/2019 We thoroughly tested the Toyota Hilux Double Cab Hardtop. 02/22/2018 We attended the national presentation in Toledo. 01/31/2018 Toyota starts marketing the eighth generation of the Hilux in Spain.

