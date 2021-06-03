Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition: What Good Taste Yankees Have …

Tuning fashion seems to have happened thousands of years ago but it is not. There are still passionate about this way of seeing and understanding the automotive sector. The preparations are as wide as tastes and economic possibilities. Some are questionable for going from baroque to tacky, and others elegant for being more restrained. The fact is that, although it sounds strange, there are still brands that are committed to this philosophy, although with more taste and modesty.

The Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition is one of the best examples of fine tuning. The D-SUV of the Japanese firm wants to please US customers and for this it has become “handsome.” In this case, do not panic, because it is a limited version that from this market, so special, it seems that it will not come out. We tell you its secrets, although just seeing those alloy wheels takes away your desire to keep looking. Quiet…

The Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, for now, will only be sold in the US

As you can see in the images, the Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition basic design lines they do not undergo changes. On this occasion, the bodywork is dressed in two new shades: Cement Gray and Wind Chill Pearl. Regardless of the tone chosen, the 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, they are finished in a bronze tone. The rest of the changes that this special version assumes are inside, indoors.

As soon as we open the door we see some thresholds finished and illuminated in bronze tone. This same color also extends to the trims that adorn the floor mats, the cargo floor of the trunk or the seats. In this case, there are textured inserts that Toyota claims are inspired by mid-century modern styling. In a third order we have the endowment, which is enriched with elements seen in higher finishes.

The new Toyota Highlander already rolls in Spain: These are its prices

The Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition comes standard with optional items such as light and rain sensors, digital interior rear view mirror or wireless smartphone charger. If the customer opts for the XLE version, they will add LED ambient lighting, a 10-way electric driver’s seat or a passenger seat with height and tilt adjustment. Where there is no change is in its hybrid powertrain with the possibility of all-wheel drive.

Its arrival on the American market will take place at the end of the year and, for now, its price is not official. We will have to see its sales success and if the move is repeated later with other models in the range. From time to time it is lucky to live in Europe, don’t you think …?

Source – Toyota