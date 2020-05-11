Powered by a 244-horsepower hybrid engine

The all-wheel drive system is the AWD-i

The Toyota Highlander 2021 will be marketed in Europe starting next year with a 244-horsepower hybrid engine, a smart all-wheel drive system and seven seats inside.

Toyota will add in 2021 a new SUV to its European offer that will accompany the current C-HR and Rav4, in addition to the Yaris Cross, still to come. Its about Toyota Highlander 2021, who will position himself in his own right as the older brother of the Japanese SUV family.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2021: EXTERIOR

The Toyota Highlander 2021 It is built on the GA-K platform of the Japanese brand. It has a length of 4.95 meters.

Its design follows the language seen in the most recent models of the brand. In any case, attempts have been made to combine dynamism and robustness.

The wheels are alloy and 20 inches.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Toyota Highlander 2021 it has a capacity for seven passengers distributed in three rows of seats. The second of them has a sliding margin of 180 millimeters.

The electric tailgate gives access to a trunk that, with the third row of seats folded, has a capacity of 658 liters. The maximum figure that can be reached is 1,909 liters.

The interior can be chosen in black or graphite. In the center console there is a 12.3-inch multimedia screen with satellite navigation system and connection Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included are Head-Up Display, wireless recharging of mobile phones, ventilated seats and digital rear-view mirror.

Toyota claims to have applied an acoustic treatment to the windshield and to have installed different insulating layers on the roof, the dashboard and the ground, as well as the insulating lining of the wheel arches and the boot, to make the cabin as quiet as possible.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2021: EQUIPMENT

The Toyota Highlander 2021 offers the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, the set of active safety technologies including the Pre-Collision Safety System with active power steering to avoid collisions and detection function of day and night pedestrians and day cyclists, Adaptive Cruise Control, at any speed , Track Maintenance System, Involuntary Lane Change Alert with management assistance, Intelligent Control of Road Lights and Recognition of Traffic Signs.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Toyota Highlander 2021 It is a hybrid that combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine with electric motors arranged one on each axis. The one that operates on the butt is the one that endows the SUV intelligent electric all-wheel drive system called AWD-i.

The total power of the set is 244 horses. A consumption of 6.6 liters per 100 kilometers and emissions of 146 grams of CO2 per kilometer are certified according to WLTP.

The Toyota Highlander 2021 It presents four driving modes, which are the Eco, the Normal, the Sport and the Trail.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2021: PRICE

The price of Toyota Highlander 2021 It is unknown at the moment, although it is known that the beginning of its commercialization will take place next year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/11/2020 Toyota reveals the first data and images of the Highlander 2021.

.