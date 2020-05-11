Although it is an old acquaintance in other markets such as the United States, the Toyota Highlander had never been officially commercialized in the Old Continent. That will change with the new generation of the model, the fourth, and it is that Toyota has announced that the new hybrid Toyota Highlander will arrive in Europe for the first time next 2021.

Toyota Highlander 2021: Toyota’s largest hybrid SUV

Just a few weeks ago, the Japanese manufacturer increased its range of hybrid SUVs by the bottom, with the new Toyota Yaris Cross: a small crossover in the B segment based on the Yaris. Now he does it from the opposite end, from the top, presenting the new Toyota Highlander: a SUV 4.95 meters long It will become the brand’s largest model, above the RAV4 and even the Land Cruiser.

Its design follows the guidelines of the latest models of the brand, and we find a large trapezoidal front grille that takes center stage and reaffirms its powerful presence. The Highlander does not hide its large dimensions (it equips 20-inch wheels to try to visually lighten its proportions), with a robust appearance that does not renounce a certain elegance in its lines.

New Toyota Highlander 2021.

Its large exterior size translates into a cabin with a lot of space. The new Toyota Highlander hybrid has capacity for seven seats and a trunk with a volume of 658 liters, which can be up to 1,909 liters if the second and third row seats are folded down. The second row of seats can be slid 180 mm longitudinally, which increases the legroom of the passengers behind and facilitates access to the third row.

A complete equipment with the latest in security and connectivity

It will come generously equipped, with an endowment among which we can find a multimedia system with a 12.3 “screen, browser, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging for mobile phones, Head-Up Display, ventilated seats or digital central rear-view mirror , among others.

The Toyota Highlander has a 7-seater cabin.

Will not miss the Toyota Safety Sense attendee pack, which in this model will include a pre-collision system with active assistance in steering; detection of pedestrians (day and night) and cyclists (day); adaptive cruise control; lane keeping system with steering assistance and involuntary change warning; signal recognition and automatic change of high beams.

The Toyota Highlander will have a 244 HP hybrid engine and all-wheel drive

The Toyota Highlander 2021 is built on the GA-K platform, derived from the TGNA modular platform that is used as the basis for other models from the Japanese manufacturer. At a mechanical level we find a 2.5 Atkinson cycle gasoline engine and two electric motors on the front and rear axles. The set has 244 hp Total, and thanks to the hybrid system homologates a combined consumption of only 6.6 l / 100 km (WLTP), with CO2 emissions of 146 g / km.

Driving position of the new Toyota Highlander 2021.

The electric motor on the rear axle is what allows the intelligent electric all-wheel drive, which Toyota calls AWD-i. The electric motors are powered by a nickel hydride battery that is located under the second row seats. A selector will allow you to choose between four driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport and Trail (the latter, the most focused on off-road driving), all selectable when the car is running in 100% electric mode.

Toyota assures that it has put special attention to sound insulation from the passenger compartment, adding several insulating layers to the roof, dashboard and floor, as well as to the wheel arches and the boot, resulting in a very quiet cabin.

The Highlander will reach the Spanish market in early 2021 and we will not know its price for Spain until the end of this year, when its commercialization is near.

