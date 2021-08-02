Toyota has already sold more than 300,000 hybrids in Spain

If you go to a dealer today Toyota in our country they can practically only offer you hybrid vehicles. Yes, there are the GR Yaris and GR Supra sports cars, and the Hilux and Land Cruiser SUVs, but pretty much everything else is hybrid cars. A couple of decades ago the work of commercialization of the hybrid models, with that rare Toyota Prius. Now, the Japanese brand already adds more than 300,000 units sold in our country.

It was not easy for Toyota to convince us in the European market. They entered with a Prius whose aesthetics was not exactly a vein and with a technology, let’s say a little strange. For the time it was; today it is not at all. And you have to keep in mind that The Prius was unaccompanied until 2010, when the first units of the Toyota Auris hybrid arrived.

With advertising, reliability, a good reputation, tight consumptions and ease of use, Toyota knew how to convince consumers little by little. As you can see in the table below, since 2011 in each period there has been a leap forward, the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 being very important as they grow enormously. Now, as we said at the beginning, almost all Toyota sales in Spain are of hybrid models.

The Japanese brand has sold almost 18 million hybrids globally since the first generation of Prius began marketing in Japan in 1997

Year Registrations Year Registrations 2000 11 2001 20 2002 15 2003 101 2004 517 2005 741 2006 931 2007 939 2008 2,296 2009 2,969 2010 5,399 2011 6,840 2012 6,882 2013 7,288 2014 8,014 2015 13,051 2016 23,649 2017 40,962 2018 52,735 2019 56,288 2020 48,001 First semester 2021 28,452

Nowadays, the best-selling Toyota hybrid in our country is the C-HR with more than 62,000 units, which has recently replaced the Auris. The third best seller is another really successful product, the Yaris, with more than 52,000 units.

Toyota’s hybrid range is the widest in the Spanish market and is made up of 12 variants: Yaris, Yaris ECOVan, Yaris Cross, Corolla, Corolla Touring Sports, Corolla Sedan, Camry, Highlander, Toyota C-HR and RAV4, to which the plug-in hybrids Prius Plug-in and RAV4 Plug-in are added.

